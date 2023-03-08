fbpx
Stonebwoy thrills Def Jam staff in New York at private album listening session

Stonebwoy thrills Def Jam staff in New York at private album listening session
Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Twitter

In preparations towards the release of his 5th studio album, American multinational record label, Def Jam has hosted a private album listening session for Stonebwoy in New York.

In a video posted on Instagram, the MC from Def Jam introduced Stonebwoy to the crowd, speaking about his project and how incredible his music has projected Ghana and is continuing to make waves in the world.

The audience applauded the talented dancehall artiste and the largely respected international act at his 5th studio album listening session in New York.

Stonebwoy headlined ‘My Homeland Ghana concert 23’ and delivered an amazing performance on Friday 3rd March, 2023 at the times square in New York.

Stonebwoy linked with MSG Networks at Madison Square Garden for a courtside tour and sit-down interview before his concert and later Def Jam hosted his 5th studio album listening session.

 1 Gad released his fourth album ‘Anlogo Junction’ in the year 2020 and is now set to release the fifth. Album name and date is currently not out yet.

The Ghanaian entertainment icon has won the hearts of Ghanaians with the unexpected studio album listening session at Def Jam in the New York and has gained massive reactions on social media.

