Stonebwoy condemns both military brutality & mob action on soldier at Ashaiman while in New York!

Following various calls to speak on the military brutality on civilians in Ashaiman, Stonebwoy has finally spoken out.

Reacting to the news from his current base in New York, the Ghanaian dancehall star has condemned the act he has described as lawlessness.

In a press release, Stonebwoy said “it’s 9 am in New York and I’m just waking up to the news of what’s going on in my beloved Ashaiman“.

He continued that “I unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and lawlessness, whether it relates to the brutalisation of innocent civilians or unlawful killing of a member of the armed forces. May all those culpable be found out and made to face the law fully“.

This morning, 7th March 2023, an unofficial curfew has been imposed on the Ashaiman community after some military personnel stormed the area over the alleged murder of one of their colleagues.

Reports emerged over the weekend that a uniformed soldier had been killed by some unknown assailants in Ashaiman. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, while the rains were pouring, a group of soldiers stormed the community to enact revenge on civilians.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, the military could be seen beating up civilians at various points Another footage also showed the streets of Ashaiman dead silent, with many hiding in their rooms in fear of the soldiers.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians on social media have given their reactions to the military’s invasion of Ashaiman. While some condemned the actions of the soldiers in beating up civilians, others also backed them to use such means to find the culprits of the murder.

