fbpx
Top Stories

Stonebwoy condemns both military brutality & mob action on soldier at Ashaiman while in New York!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 10 hours ago
Stonebwoy condemns both military brutality & mob action on soldier at Ashaiman while in New York!
Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Twitter

Following various calls to speak on the military brutality on civilians in Ashaiman, Stonebwoy has finally spoken out.

Reacting to the news from his current base in New York, the Ghanaian dancehall star has condemned the act he has described as lawlessness.

In a press release, Stonebwoy said “it’s 9 am in New York and I’m just waking up to the news of what’s going on in my beloved Ashaiman“.

He continued that “I unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and lawlessness, whether it relates to the brutalisation of innocent civilians or unlawful killing of a member of the armed forces. May all those culpable be found out and made to face the law fully“.

This morning, 7th March 2023, an unofficial curfew has been imposed on the Ashaiman community after some military personnel stormed the area over the alleged murder of one of their colleagues.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fypage #stonebwoy

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

Reports emerged over the weekend that a uniformed soldier had been killed by some unknown assailants in Ashaiman. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, while the rains were pouring, a group of soldiers stormed the community to enact revenge on civilians.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, the military could be seen beating up civilians at various points Another footage also showed the streets of Ashaiman dead silent, with many hiding in their rooms in fear of the soldiers.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fypage #stonebwoy #ashaiman

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians on social media have given their reactions to the military’s invasion of Ashaiman. While some condemned the actions of the soldiers in beating up civilians, others also backed them to use such means to find the culprits of the murder.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 10 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

More Of You by Stonebwoy

Video: More Of You by Stonebwoy

3 weeks ago
More Of You by Stonebwoy

Lyrics: More Of You by Stonebwoy

4 weeks ago
Stonebwoy didn't just bump into Jordin Sparks; expect a collabo soon as they've been spotted in studio!

Stonebwoy didn’t just bump into Jordin Sparks; expect a collabo soon as they’ve been spotted in studio!

4th February 2023
More Of You! Stonebwoy steps up his love game on latest banger ahead of Vals day!

More Of You! Stonebwoy steps up his love game on latest banger ahead of Vals day!

3rd February 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker