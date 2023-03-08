Kuami Eugene opens up on current relationship status, exes, Mary, first club brawl, among others

Lynx & Empire signee, Kuami Eugene in a latest interaction, has expounded on his current relationship status, career, among other issues.

The singer, who is well known by all as Kuami Eugene, made this assertion during an interview with the ever-bubbly Sika Osei on Lynx TV last week.

As explained by the ‘Angela’ hitmaker, anyone who would like to date him must develop a tough skin and must be ready to make lots of sacrifices.

He emphasized that people would not give the chosen one the freedom and space to focus on her relationship with him, as there would be gossips, backbiting, hatred and insults from people who might also like to have him to themselves.

”They are going to come at you. They won’t make you have Kuami Eugene all to yourself, because that is when gossips and hatred will set in. People will say all sort of bad things about me to you, for you to leave,” he opined.

According to him, dating requires him not being that public person everyone would want to have a piece of. The singer cum song writer to a greater extend cited how men and women of today want their partners all to themselves and how that might be impossible on his side.

Answering to the question, do you have a spec? The musician made known that he is attracted to smart and neat people just like he is. Nevertheless, he indicated that he gives people the freedom to be who they are regardless of his spec.

