Akan language is the weakest when it comes to music; our artistes’ hardwork are being credited to Nigerians – Mark Okraku-Mantey

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has commented that the Akan language is lacking in rhythmic and tonal elements, making it the weakest language for music production in the country.

Mr. Okraku-Mantey acknowledged that despite this weakness, the Akan language has been heavily promoted, giving the impression that the Akan tribe is the only one capable of producing great music.

“The Akan language is the weakest. That is my perspective. Somebody could differ. The Akan language is the weakest when it comes to music.

Ghanaian music video directors should be ready to compete with Nigerian music video directors – Mark Okraku-Mantey.

“Unfortunately, the Akan people have pushed so hard that it sounds as if they’re the ones who could make the best music.” “It’s not true,” he said.

During an interview on Joy FM, the Deputy Minister highlighted the Northern, Volta, and Gas regions as areas that have the potential to produce exceptional music that can overpower the Akan language in music production.

Okraku-Mantey further explained that Akan musicians have recognized the potential of these languages and have been incorporating them into their music to catch on quickly in terms of music production.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Dancehall artiste, Jupitar, on GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment show with Doreen Abanema Abayaa, he said otherwise.

According to the ‘Enemies’ artiste, he believed the Twi language was promoted more than other languages in Ghana and pleaded with gatekeepers to give opportunities to artistes from different regions.

Furthermore, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said this whilst he recounted an experience in the United Arab Emirates and other African countries.

Mark who was speaking on how Afrobeats and Nigeria’s dominance in the music market have drowned the identity of Ghanaian music.

The former music executive, said in an interview on Joy FM‘s ‘Super Morning Show’ on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that he travelled to Dubai and heard a shop attendant describe a Bisa Kdei’s song as Nigerian.

“The man was Moroccan and he thought the music was [from] Nigeria. And I have experienced a lot of these things where Ghanaian hard work is going to Nigeria. Because they make so much noise such that there is a perception every music you hear from Africa is from Nigeria. And we made a mistake by also accepting that we are also performing under Afrobeats,” he said.

"People in Sierra Leone were listening to Ohemaa Mercy's 'w'adwen na eye wo se asei' in a night club, they didn't know it was a gospel song"



– Mark Okraku-Mantey on music in Ghana. #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/0qFC6mVnEI — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) March 7, 2023

Mark added that Nigerians quickly claimed Afrobeats (with the “s”) after it became a term for music produced in Africa.

“The word Afrobeat itself was coined by Fela Kuti years ago, without an “s”. So the moment you hear Afrobeat, the owner of that word is Fela. Then overtime, the West said Africa has too many rhythms so why don’t you call of them African rhythms. Because we were known for highlife and we were bullying them with our highlife, quickly they opted for the Afrobeats.

Unfortunately, my brothers and sisters went to joined them. They don’t know that all their hard work is actually going to Nigeria because the perception about Afrobeats in Nigeria,” Mark added.

“I heard Camidoh’s song in Tanzania, Arusha, and people around thought it was from Nigeria. And that is why Nigeria is getting the buzz they are getting. Everybody is thinking that almost at the music you hear from Africa now are from Nigeria,” the Deputy Minister noted.

Mark Okraku-Mantey is a Ghanaian music producer and politician. The 49-year-old is the founder and chief executive officer of Slip Mark Entertainment. Mark Okraku-Mantey has worked with several Ghanaian musicians including Lord Kenya, Kumi Guitar, Oheneba Kissi, Daasebre Gyamenah, Akyeame, and Adane Best.

Okraku-Mantey started out as a disc jockey in the 1990’s at Joy FM till he rose to the position of Programs Director for Hitz FM both under the Multimedia Group Limited.

