Stonebwoy mimics Tinubu’s dance moves in US club with wife to mark 35th birthday after headlining successful ‘My Homeland Concert’!

Globetrotting Afro-dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, has marked his 35th birthday with a party organised by his record label, Def Jam, at TSQ in Manhattan, USA.

A video shared on the artiste’s Snapchat account showed how the event was filled with music, dancing, and lots of fun, with the highlight of the evening being the artiste; Stonebwoy, and his wife Louisa hitting the dancefloor and showcasing their dance moves.

The couple looked great together, and their energy was infectious, inspiring other attendees to join them on the dancefloor.

In the video, Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ was being played in the background as they danced in circles, and later on, got cosy as Dr Satekla turned her back to her husband as he grinded her passionately.

The famous Ghanaian celebrity couple displayed great chemistry, and their energy was infectious, which got others taking out their smartphones to capture the adorable moment.

The mood in the video has gotten many talking and admiring them. On March 5, 2023, Dr. Louisa, the beautiful and supportive wife of Stonebwoy, took to social media to wish her husband a happy birthday.

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram account, Dr. Louisa shared a picture of herself and Stonebwoy and wrote a touching message.

“Happy birthday to my King and Emperor! Rule The World! Happy birthday, 1GAD! ???????? @stonebwoy,” she wrote.

The stunning picture of the couple looked amazing and has been met with an outpouring of love and well wishes from fans and followers, who admire their strong bond and commitment to each other.

The two got married in 2017 and have been blessed with two kids.

