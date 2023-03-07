fbpx
Nicki Minaj finally signs Ghana’s Nana Fofie to her new record label

4 hours ago
Nicki Minaj finally signs Ghana's Nana Fofie to her new record label alongside Skeng, Rico Danna & London Hill!
Photo Credit: Nicki Minaj /Twitter

Following earlier publications of Nicki Minaj showing gross interest in Holland-based Ghanaian songstress, Nana Fofie, the former has officially signed the latter to her newly established record label.

The “Queen of Rap” made the announcement during the latest episode of her Queen Radio show.

“I’m not gonna announce the name but I have a record label now,” she revealed.  “Because I believe so strongly in loyalty and because I spent my whole life giving you others that turned around and shit on me.”

Nicki Minaj, now a mother, also revealed that she’s already brought on four signees, each of them bringing something totally unique to the table.

First up is Ghanaian singer, Nana Fofie, who was present in the studio with Minaj as she was doing her Queen Radio broadcast.

Nicki has been a big fan of Nana Fofie over the years and has repeatedly expressed her love for her sound.

The list also includes Jamaica’s Skeng, who was recently seen shooting a music video with Nicki during her Carnival vacation in her homeland, Bronx rapper London Hill, and Rico Danna.

