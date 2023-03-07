Joe Mettle announces 5-date USA tour

Gospel singer, Joe Mettle has announced a USA tour in support of his 2022 full-length album “The Kadosh”.

Bringing an unforgettable worship experience to North America, the 5-date tour will take the international recording artiste from his native Ghana to 5 cities in the US, making stops in Georgia, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, and Maryland.

The musician will be on the road from March to April, performing songs from his extensive catalogue, most notably off 2022’s holy spirit inspired The Kadosh album.

Joe Mettle USA tour tickets available here: https://www.truflowhub.com/joemettle

Now an international gospel artist, Joe Mettle’s cross-generational appeal, passion, and love for the gospel have culminated to make him one of the most celebrated personalities in the global music industry with seven studio albums to his credit.

The 2017 Vodafone Ghana Gospel Music Awards “Artiste of the Year” has become, arguably, the best representative of the Ghanaian gospel music scene, showcasing the rich musical heritage along with his blended influence of both African and American gospel.

Mettle’s most recent project The Kadosh, an 11-track worship project, is a declaration of God’s holiness and lordship over all situations and life’s circumstances. The Kadosh, which is inspired by the holy spirit, reminds listeners of the holiness of God.

The project was recorded live in Accra, Ghana, with the nationally renowned gospel band, The Love Gift. While each song varies in tone, rhythm, and tempo, they all circle back to one universal theme: the holiness of God. The album features the 2022 VGMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Niella, and the electrifying Nigerian Gospel artist, Eben. The lead single from the album Great Jehovah was released on May 27, 2022.

“My mission is to constantly deliver excellent music that inspires people to worship the Father and experience his love,” Joe Mettle said after the release of the Kadosh Album. “I believe that with all the challenges that we experience as people it is good to be in a position to provide uplifting music that reaffirms the hope which we have in Christ Jesus”.

Joe Mettle US tour dates

March 11 – Roswell, GA

March 17 – Dallas, TX

March 25 – Boca Raton, FL

April 06 – Elizabeth, NJ

April 06 – Baltimore, MD

