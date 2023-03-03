Apple Music celebrates Ghanaian Independence Day with Trotro Vibes campaign

Apple Music is honouring Ghana’s Independence Day with Trotro Vibes – a month-long campaign to celebrate the artists that have grown and elevated Ghana’s music scene to become a thriving industry for young creatives today.

Trotro Vibes will feature premonition Hiplife rapper Sarkodie, Ghana’s reggae and dancehall king Stonebwoy, rapper and producer M.anifest, Afro-soul singer-songwriter Efya and legendary producer and HipLife pioneer Da’ Hammer.

The Trotro Vibes collection will feature five exclusively curated playlists by Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, M.anifest, Efya and Da’ Hammer, and will also house Artist Essentials, Top Albums, and Essential Albums. There will be a genre spotlight on Afrobeats and Afro-Pop, Hip-Hop, Drill, Highlife and Hiplife, Afro-fusion and Gospel, as well as a focus on the campaign’s flagship playlist.

“From Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba, to new-generation artists like Black Sherif and Camidoh, you see how we have evolved as a music-conscious country. Our sounds, deep-rooted in our cultural experiences have influenced the new wave of Afrobeats coming out of Africa and have put us on the global map. There is a sweet-sounding renaissance for generations to come and we’re here to live the experience and keep the fire burning.” – Sarkodie

Sarkodie. Photo Credit: Apple Music

“These tracks have inspired me heavily because they form a big chunk of my creative make-up, especially the older songs from ‘80s and ’90s, alongside the influx and influence of reggae and dancehall. I merged that inspiration and swiftly blended Afrobeats, Reggae and Dancehall together and became globally known for being a young pioneer of such a hybrid style.” – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Apple Music

“Rhythms ancestral, vibes celestial, and sounds on a diverse spectrum. 33 creations of Highlife, Hip-life, hip-hop, traditional, Afrobeats and a concoction of innovative ‘things’ in-between. The old and new are all alive and telling numerous stories of one Ghana. A people reclaiming an infinite past in a vibrant now. These sounds all shifted something within us. They represent. The black star has and will keep shining bright.” – M.anifest

Manifest. Photo Credit: Apple Music

“These songs are masterpieces that have basically shaped the creation of my sound. Regardless of the fact that I have a versatile voice to create different genres of music, these are the rhythms and sounds I hear in my head when I want to create the melodies for my sound.” – Efya

Efya. Photo Credit: Apple Music

“This playlist represents the very embodiment of hope for the youth at a time when music was the only alternative for school dropouts during the 2000s. It shaped the Ghanaian music landscape and it holds great sentimental value and is very nostalgic to the everyday Ghanaian.” – Da’ Hammer

Hammer. Photo Credit: Apple Music

Discover their exclusive Trotro Vibes playlists https://apple.co/TrotroVibes.

About Apple Music

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world’s best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music