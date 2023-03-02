Mixed reactions as Hajia 4 Real tops twitter trends for an alleged 10-yr imprisonment! – Full Gist

Wondering why there’s a big fuss over Hajia 4 Real? Netizens have run wild with mixed reactions over an alleged news of a 10-yr jail term that has been served the socialite cum artiste.

In November 2022, there was a flurry of activity on social media as users reacted to reports of the supposed arrest of Mona4Reall, a Ghanaian socialite and musician, in the United Kingdom (UK) for alleged involvement in an eight-million-dollar fraud while residing in the United States before moving to Ghana.

On March 2, 2023, Mona4Reall topped social media trends again for allegedly getting sentenced to 10 years in prison, after being on trial in the UK.

According to reports, Ghanaian socialite and slay queen Hajia 4 Real/ Mona is to be extradited from the US to UK to face jail term.



According to the reports, Mona is about being jailed for aiding and abetting fraudulent activities #Blogger pic.twitter.com/9WaT7cT3Ep — #CounselorLordNews Finally Launched! (@UmarCounselor) March 2, 2023

However, these reports have yet to be officially confirmed and are largely based on various Insta-blogs and social media rumours.

One such blog, Aba the great, claimed that Hajia 4 Real’s lawyer is back in town, adding to the speculation surrounding the supposed sentencing.

Hajia 4 real rush for the media top chasing money lol see now she dey go behind bars for 10 years…!😂😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/qgQNoz2pDp — Wifa Fame🧢 (@wifa_fame) March 1, 2023

It will take further investigation to confirm these reports, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

I agree with this reason of why Hajia 4 Real has been arrested hmm pic.twitter.com/bNtgUZDjsX — Bryt 🤙🏽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Brytneymar) March 1, 2023

While numerous Ghanaians have taken to the micro-blogging site to share their viewpoints, one can’t get their eyes off the many reactions by users.

10years in prison for Hajia 4 Real? Ei pic.twitter.com/IPsSjn3fto — JumiaWeb.Com (@jumiaweb) March 1, 2023

