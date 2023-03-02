Larruso finds one for all love birds with new single; Fall

Young Ghanaian afro-pop and dancehall star, Larruso has released his second single of the year titled “Fall”; produced by Gigz Beatz.

On a Caribbean influenced afrobeats instrumentation, Larruso details his awful past experiences with relationships and love on “Fall”; despite these experiences, the young artist still believes in love and has confirmed and expressed his love for a new love interest his heart yeans for.

Larruso gears up with this second single after the success of “Midnight” off his sophomore EP, “Sounds from the Slums”; a project that seeks to project Larruso at his crude state.

“Sounds from the Slums” has garnered over 10 million streams across all platforms and keeps racking in good streaming numbers.

The dancehall crooner emerged as one of the most talked about artist in Ghana in his home country after dropping his debut hit single “Killy Killy” in 2019 which got him the needed attention which he later released the remix, which he featured Ghanaian Award-Winning artists’ Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur.

Larruso records and perform the Caribbean influenced musical genre, Dancehall but with a fusion from indigenous sound and melody from Africa.

