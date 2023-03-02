Flayma ushers in debut 9-track EP; The Flame

Budding Ghanaian singer Flayma has released his debut EP titled “The Flame”- a nine-track EP that Flayma uses to show fans, what he is about.

The EP is a blend of different rhythms and styles, as he shows us why he is an afrobeats gem. According to Flayma, his family and friends were the motivation he needed to complete and release the EP.

“My family, my friends and everyone who believed in me is the inspiration behind this project.

I’ve been looking for the answers to the question of what feeling your songs bring when people listen to them and the flame is the answer to that question.” He shared.

The EP has production credits from award-winning producers TwoBars, Kindee, Swaty Beatz, Cyrus Jaybel, Kojo Monday with all mixing and mastering done by Future Mix.

Currently signed to One F Family Records, Flayma is an afro-soul musician who sings emotional vocals from his heart and soul. Tipped as one of the buzzing talents to come out of Africa, Flayma hopes the Flame Ep exposes him to the world.

Stream The Flame by Flamyma.

