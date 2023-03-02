CT Praise hosts Nathaniel Bassey on debut single “I Have Come Back” out this Friday!

CT Praise, the urban contemporary praise and worship ministry of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple, is set to release the first single of their upcoming debut album.

Featuring Nigerian gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey, the song is titled, I Have Come Back, and is a slow-tempo worship tune that was recorded Live at the ICGC Christ Temple East.

The audio and the visuals of the song will be released this Friday, March 3, 2023, on all digital streaming platforms.

The group led by Ps Edwin Dadson, Ps Ella Somuah and Sandra Huson-Kelly are known within the Church circuit for serving urban contemporary African gospel music with dynamic performances thus anticipation is high on the release of their debut album which is slated for April 2023.

CT Praise is giving gospel music fans a unique opportunity to be amongst the first people to hear and watch them perform their new album at a Live Album recording on Sunday 5th March 2023 from 5 pm at the ICGC Christ Temple East Auditorium, Teshie.

