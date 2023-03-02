fbpx
Top Stories

Charterhouse Ghana announce official date for the 24th VGMA!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Charterhouse Ghana announce official date for the 24th VGMA!
Photo Credit: Charterhouse Ghana

Music’s biggest night fast approaches and its organizers, Charterhouse Ghana is out with the official date for the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Referred to as Ghana’s biggest music night, the 24th VGMA is announced to come off on Saturday, 13th May 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre. The event will air live across Ghana on TV3, and across Africa and the world via affiliate media platforms.

Follow Ghana Music Awards on social media – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – for updates on every information on VGMA, as we build up to the climax of music’s biggest night in Ghana.

The 24th VGMA is produced by Charterhouse, with media partnership from TV3 and proudly brought to you by Vodafone.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Gyakie beats Black Sherif to win VGMA Best International collaboration! Well deserved?

Gyakie beats Black Sherif to win VGMA Best International collaboration! Well deserved?

10th May 2022
Relive Stonebwoy's epic VGMA performance after his return & bagging 3 awards!

Relive Stonebwoy’s epic VGMA performance after his return & bagging 3 awards!

10th May 2022
Edem joins league of few artistes to have ever hosted the VGMA!

Edem joins league of few artistes to have ever hosted the VGMA!

9th May 2022
The 7 times Sarkodie won VGMA Hiplife/HipHop Artiste of the Year!

The 7 times Sarkodie won VGMA Hiplife/HipHop Artiste of the Year over the past 12 years!

9th May 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker