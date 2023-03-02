Charterhouse Ghana announce official date for the 24th VGMA!

Music’s biggest night fast approaches and its organizers, Charterhouse Ghana is out with the official date for the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Referred to as Ghana’s biggest music night, the 24th VGMA is announced to come off on Saturday, 13th May 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre. The event will air live across Ghana on TV3, and across Africa and the world via affiliate media platforms.

For the People, the Culture and the Music! ⏰ #24thVGMA. pic.twitter.com/ZaVjcdnqi8 — Ghana Music Awards (@GHMusicAwards) March 1, 2023

The 24th VGMA is produced by Charterhouse, with media partnership from TV3 and proudly brought to you by Vodafone.

