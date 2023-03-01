Abudebi Zonjon reminds us to check up on each on ‘Tell Me’

Abudebi Zonjon (formerly DXD) is hoping to bring attention to the issue of ups and downs in life with his new song “Tell Me“.

The song is a gentle reminder to check in with our friends and family more often. Zonjon wants to encourage people to be more open about their feelings and to reach out for help when they need it.

The track is a slow, soulful love letter to anyone who is struggling and feeling alone. With its smooth, mellow instrumentals, “Tell Me” is the perfect backdrop for Zonjon’s velvety vocals.

The lyrics are a plea for understanding and a reminder that sometimes all we need is someone to listen.

In a recent interview, Zonjon discussed the importance of mental health awareness and the need to be honest about our struggles.

They said, “The biggest thing we can do is talk. We all struggle in different ways, so it’s important to be honest with ourselves and each other.

If we can be a little more open and vulnerable, then we can help create a healthier, more understanding environment.”

Download here – https://ffm.to/b7lplqe

“Tell Me” is a heartfelt reminder that we are not alone in our struggles and that no matter what, there is always someone willing to listen.

So be sure to check in with your loved ones and listen to Zonjon’s latest single.

