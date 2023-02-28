Ashman Oh Gee unveils new jam dubbed ‘Prison Life’ with release party on 3rd March at 2 separate venues!

Head honcho of Trapstar Entertainment, Ashman Oh Gee is set to hack the entire music ecosystem with his latest insertion dubbed, Prison Life.

As interesting as the title sounds, Ashmnan leads listeners on the intricacies involved in spending time behind bars – an experience he won’t wish for his worst enemy.

He spits raw facts on the vast difference between the reality on the ground and what is being propagated on television about what prison life looks like.

To unveil this epic release, Ashman is set to host the official single release party in two separate venues on one power-packed night – the first artiste to ever do it!

Fans are entreated to gather at the BMT Pub in Community 1 Tema from 8pm to 11pm on the 3rd of March 2023 and then the train moves on to the Cali Lounge at Madina at exactly 12 Midnight till mama calls.

Anticipate Prison life across all digital streaming platforms and do well to get interactive with Ashman across his socials.

