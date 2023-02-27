fbpx
Wizkid trades voting in Nigeria elections for Killbeatz' late mum's funeral in Ghana; spotted with King Promise, R2Bees, Gyakie, others!

Wizkid trades voting in Nigeria elections for Killbeatz' late mum's funeral in Ghana; spotted with King Promise, R2Bees, Gyakie, others!
Photo Credit: Wizkid/Twitter

Nigerian netizens have been wondering the extent to which Wizkid could be unpatriotic enough to exchange voting in the Nigerian elections with a 1-week funeral observance of Killbeatz’ mum in Ghana.

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, and his Ghanaian folks, King Promise and music duo R2bees caught the attention of many at the funeral of Killbeatz mother.

The award-winning Ghanaian music producer and artiste manager, Killbeatz lost his mother Friday, February 17, 2023. Killbeatz laid his mother the late Agnes Addison to rest at Tema, Site 15.

The funeral was attended by some big names in the music industry which include Wizkid, King Promise and R2bees who have been close friends with Killbeatz.

To show their support for their good friend, the A-list musicians took over the African drumming instruments to start a jama session which made the funeral lively.

Killbeatz, born Joseph Kwame Addison is a Tema-based music producer who is the Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Life Entertainment and currently manages top Afrobeats and Highlife artiste; King Promise.

