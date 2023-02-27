Medo Wo! Amazing Nora tells of God’s amazing love on first entry for the year

Ghanaian gospel singer Amazing Nora has released her second single ‘Medo Wo’ which also happens to be her very first for the year 2023.

The amazing highlife song professes love for God even in the midst of unpleasant situations. This resonates with the word of John when he said ‘we love Him because He first loved us’ (paraphrased)

Amazing Nora released her maiden single “Meda Wase” two years ago to officially announced the gift of God deposited in her.

Brief About Amazing Nora

Kande Nora known by her stage name Amazing Nora is a gospel artist, songwriter, and an educationist and aside from these, she got other sides she does too.

She is quite a vibrant figure who is one of the lead vocalists in her church currently where she fellowships in Aburi, Eastern Region of Ghana.

