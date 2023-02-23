Stonebwoy headlines AK24 Entertainment’s 66th Ghana’s Independence Celebration concert

AK24 Entertainment has announced the official 66th Ghana Independence Celebration concert to be headlined by More Of You artist, Stonebwoy.

Scheduled for Saturday, March 4th, at The Forum, in Columbus, Ohio, the one-night immersive concert will present an opportunity for hundreds of Ghanaians in the US and traveling visitors from around the world to celebrate Ghana’s historic independence through specially curated, unrivalled musical performances.

This year’s edition will be headlined by BET Award winner Stonebwoy. The Ghana-based multi-award-winning reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats artist will anchor a vibrant mix of afropop, dancehall, and reggae performances specially curated to mark the occasion.

The night will also witness musical showcases from Dj Zaga, Dj Burundi, Dj Ra, Dj Michy, and Dj Aroma.

Tickets are available via https://ak24ent.com/ticket/

“AK24 is set and ready to give our consumers an experience of lifetime and more,” CEO of AK24 entertainment, Mr. Samuel Obeng said. “As an entertainment company, it’s our duty to ensure that consumers are given the experience of a lifetime when it comes to events and this year’s Ghana Independence will be no different.

For 2023, every artist we put on the bill will be spectacular and every dollar invested will be worth it. It will be an eventful night to remember. We will continue to remain dedicated to these cherished lifetime experiences.”

Since its inception in 2009, on the ocassion of Ghana at 52 celebration, the annual Ghana’s Independence celebration is recognized and honored across many countries among Ghanaian communities to commemorate the day Ghana achieved it’s independence.

Previous editions have featured a star-studded line up of spectacular performances, including Ghanaian highlife singer, Bisa Kdei, rapper Kofi Kinaata and Singer Fameye.

Founded in 2008 by a group of creative and musically gifted young men, AK24 Entertainment is acclaimed as the driving force behind numerous popular events in the US, including the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch Party and Columbus’ inaugural All White Party.

Through its entertainment and philanthropic endeavors, the company is still committed to empowering and creating opportunities for creatives and entrepreneurs in the entertainment and art industries, particularly those coming from underrepresented backgrounds, as well as raising cultural awareness in the diaspora.