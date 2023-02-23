Black Sherif featured on track 2 of Hollywood Blockbuster, Creed III soundtrack dubbed; Blood, Sweat & Tears

Black Sherif has bagged a feature on the second track “Blood, Sweat & Tears” off the official soundtrack for the upcoming Hollywood Blockbuster franchise, CREED III.

Dreamville/Interscope Records have released the second track off the upcoming official CREED III soundtrack — a thundering new song titled “Blood, Sweat & Tears” featuring Dreamville’s own Bas, Ghanaian singer/rapper Black Sherif and Nigerian producer/artist Kel-P.

Check out “Blood, Sweat & Tears” here: https://dreamville.lnk.to/BST . An anthem in its own right, the song follows the previously released song “Ma Boy” featuring J.I.D and Lute ( listen here ).

The soundtrack will be released on March 3rd on Dreamville/Interscope Records alongside the film’s theatrical release.

Dreamville will executive produce the official soundtrack to CREED III alongside Proximity Media (Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis), Outlier Society (Michael B. Jordan) and Executive Music Producer Frank Brim.

The acclaimed franchise’s third installment was directed by Michael B. Jordan and will feature music from artists within the Dreamville roster and beyond.

Dreamville/Interscope Records worked closely with the franchise’s producers MGM, Proximity and Outlier to create a musical experience that fit not just the film’s needs but one that will be celebrated as its own piece of art — inspired by both the film and the coming together of various artists on a soundtrack that matches the film’s acclaim and impact on community and culture.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic