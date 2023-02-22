fbpx
Kofi Mole set to release new single "Win" featuring long-time friend & collaborator, Kwesi Arthur

7 hours ago
Kofi Mole set to release new single "Win” featuring long-time friend & collaborator, Kwesi Arthur
Photo Credit: Kofi Mole /twitter

Kofi Mole is gearing up to release another EP, fronted by new single “Win” featuring his long time friend and collaborator, Kwesi Arthur .

Accra-based afro hiphop artist Kofi Mole is looking to have a 2023 like no other. Impressing with his debut ep “Aposor Love” in 2018, a project which allowed him to gain international recognition as well as debut his production skills on fan-favorite “me ne woaa”. 

Riding off the success of his debut, Kofi Mole dropped “Knackaveli”, an ep which was an ode to his hiphop influence. Kofi Mole showcased to a greater extent his lyrical ability and production talent  as well as sharing the spotlight with a few of Ghana’s best mcs. 

On “Win”,  Kofi Mole and Kwesi Arthur deeply reflect on their journey throughout life so far and the hardships they’ve had to overcome to ultimately find themselves where they are, at the pinnacle of their careers.

“Win” is about not giving up regardless of the situation you find yourself in and believing in your ability to make the impossible possible. If you find yourself at a roadblock in pursuit of your dreams or feeling like you cannot catch a break, it’s important to keep your head up and believe in your purpose to achieve your dreams”

The captivating single Win by Kofi Mole ft. Kwesi Arthur is out Feb 24th.

