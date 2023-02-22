fbpx
Top Stories

Gambo signs to Michael Blackson Management; links up with Burnaboy after NBA All Stars performance

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 29 mins ago
Gambo signs to Michael Blackson Management; links up with Burnaboy after NBA All Stars performance
Photo Credit: Gambo /twitter

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, has paid homage to Nigerian Afrobeats music maestro, Burna Boy & gotten introduced by Michael Blackson as first signee of his label.

In their historic meeting at the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Weekend.

During their meeting in Utah, USA, Gambo expressed to Burna Boy that he has indeed broken the barriers and opened the doors for young African artists to excel on the global stage.

Gambo also linked up with an Executive of Afro Nation, Mo Samba. Their meeting was truly a historic and great experience.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fypage #gambo

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

Gambo told Burna Boy, a Grammy winner, that he was truly an inspiration to many young African artists like himself. According to the ‘Drip’ hitmaker, Burna Boy was now the “benchmark when it comes to African music.”

Furthermore, VGMA 23 Unsung Artiste of the Year Gambo has signed a new contract with Michael Blackson Management making him the first artiste to join the company.

The young and fast rising talent took the entertainment space by surprise with his positive attitude, creativity, skills and execution of his style of rap.

Creating a number of hit singles that dominated charts: ‘Drip’, ‘Settle’, ‘Kwacha’. Gambo is gearing up to release an Ep to satisfy the needs of his fans, listeners and music lovers.

Joining the Michael Blackson Management which is owned by the popular Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson means the artiste has support and opportunities to showcase his talent.

Gambo is currently touring in the United States and promoting his latest hit single – ‘Girls Girls’

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 29 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Gambo shows emotional side on new R&B record ‘Beautiful’ featuring Sefa

Gambo shows emotional side on new R&B record ‘Beautiful’ featuring S3fa

28th May 2021
Gambo serves flashiest music video of 2021 with; Drip

Gambo serves flashiest music video of 2021 with; Drip

1st March 2021
Drip by Gambo feat. Edem

Video: Drip by Gambo feat. Edem

26th February 2021

Gambo initiates release clauses with new single; Missed Call

7th November 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker