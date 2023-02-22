Gambo signs to Michael Blackson Management; links up with Burnaboy after NBA All Stars performance

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, has paid homage to Nigerian Afrobeats music maestro, Burna Boy & gotten introduced by Michael Blackson as first signee of his label.

In their historic meeting at the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Weekend.

During their meeting in Utah, USA, Gambo expressed to Burna Boy that he has indeed broken the barriers and opened the doors for young African artists to excel on the global stage.

Gambo also linked up with an Executive of Afro Nation, Mo Samba. Their meeting was truly a historic and great experience.

Gambo told Burna Boy, a Grammy winner, that he was truly an inspiration to many young African artists like himself. According to the ‘Drip’ hitmaker, Burna Boy was now the “benchmark when it comes to African music.”

Furthermore, VGMA 23 Unsung Artiste of the Year Gambo has signed a new contract with Michael Blackson Management making him the first artiste to join the company.

The young and fast rising talent took the entertainment space by surprise with his positive attitude, creativity, skills and execution of his style of rap.

Creating a number of hit singles that dominated charts: ‘Drip’, ‘Settle’, ‘Kwacha’. Gambo is gearing up to release an Ep to satisfy the needs of his fans, listeners and music lovers.

Joining the Michael Blackson Management which is owned by the popular Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson means the artiste has support and opportunities to showcase his talent.

Gambo is currently touring in the United States and promoting his latest hit single – ‘Girls Girls’

