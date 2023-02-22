DJ Sly King takes Afrobeats To The World In Latest “Afrobeats Invasion (Vol 1)” Mixtape

Multiple award winning Ghanaian DJ Sly King, one of the most sought-after disk jockeys in Africa, has released a new mixtape titled ‘Afrobeats Invasion’ filled with top-notch Afrobeat songs.

The mixtape is a carefully curated compilation of some of the best Afrobeat songs out there, showcasing the finest sounds of the genre.

DJ Sly King’s expertise in selecting the perfect blend of tracks ensures that the mixtape is perfect for any occasion, be it a party, workout session, or just some background music to groove to.

This mixtape is a must-listen for any lover of Afrobeat music, and it’s a testament to DJ Sly King’s skill and dedication to the craft of DJing.

