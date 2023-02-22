Apple Music reveals Skyface SDW as first Up Next Artist in Ghana

Apple Music has announced rapper, Skyface SDW (real name Solomon Boachie Adubofour) as the first artist to be featured in its new Up Next artist development program in Ghana.

“I’m really honoured to be selected as the Apple Music Next Up Artist. It’s been a great journey so far and I can’t wait to share more great music with all of you! Keep supporting me as you’ve always been doing because there’s no Skyface SDW without y’all. God bless y’all” he says.

Born-and-raised in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region, in southern Ghana, Skyface SDW is a proud member of the Asakaa Boys, a collective of rappers who pioneered Asakaa (Ghanaian Drill) by fusing UK and American Drill that was heavily influenced by late rapper, Pop Smoke.

Breaking away from the collective to forge his own path, Skyface SDW’s debut EP The Menace (2022) is a seven-track exploration of gritty Asakaa and hip hop influences that speak about what they see on the streets and what they go through in life, as he opts to cover his face in order to let his music speak for him.

Apple Music’s Up Next artist development program has had a fruitful history of spotlighting the next wave of creative talent since it was established in August 2017, with Nigerian Grammy Award winning superstars, Burna Boy and Tems, the first two African artists to be spotlighted on a global scale in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

