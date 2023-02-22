fbpx
Top Stories

Apple Music reveals Skyface SDW as first Up Next Artist in Ghana

Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Apple Music reveals Skyface SDW as first Up Next Artist in Ghana
Photo Credit: Apple Music

Apple Music has announced rapper, Skyface SDW (real name Solomon Boachie Adubofour) as the first artist to be featured in its new Up Next artist development program in Ghana.

I’m really honoured to be selected as the Apple Music Next Up Artist. It’s been a great journey so far and I can’t wait to share more great music with all of you! Keep supporting me as you’ve always been doing because there’s no Skyface SDW without y’all. God bless y’all” he says.

Apple Music reveals Skyface SDW as first Up Next Artist in Ghana

Born-and-raised in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region, in southern Ghana, Skyface SDW is a proud member of the Asakaa Boys, a collective of rappers who pioneered Asakaa (Ghanaian Drill) by fusing UK and American Drill that was heavily influenced by late rapper, Pop Smoke.

Breaking away from the collective to forge his own path, Skyface SDW’s debut EP The Menace (2022) is a seven-track exploration of gritty Asakaa and hip hop influences that speak about what they see on the streets and what they go through in life, as he opts to cover his face in order to let his music speak for him.

Apple Music’s Up Next artist development program has had a fruitful history of spotlighting the next wave of creative talent since it was established in August 2017, with Nigerian Grammy Award winning superstars, Burna Boy and Tems, the first two African artists to be spotlighted on a global scale in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Nektunez dominates Apple Music charts of Nigeria, Gambia & Ghana with ‘Ameno’ Ampiano remix!

Nektunez dominates Apple Music charts of Nigeria, Gambia & Ghana with ‘Ameno’ Amapiano Remix!

16th December 2021
Mr Drew's 'Mood' enters Apple Music's Top 100 Ghana songs of 2021 charts

Mr Drew’s ‘Mood’ enters Apple Music’s Top 100 Ghana songs of 2021 charts

8th December 2021
Gyakie leads Apple Music top Ghana songs of 2021

Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ leads Apple Music top Ghana songs of 2021 & Nigeria’s top Shazamed songs of 2021!

1st December 2021
Abrafi by Thywill feat. All Stars

Video: Abrafi by Thywill feat. All Stars

19th November 2021

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker