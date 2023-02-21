Charterhouse CEO, Theresa Ayoade narrates how she left a degree course in UK to become a salesgirl at Adabraka!

It hasn’t been all rosy for the CEO of Charterhouse Ghana, Theresa Ayoade, as she has revealed her grass to grace story on abandoning a UK degree course to become a sales/marketing expert.

She claimed after arriving in Ghana from the UK, she was forced to work as a salesgirl in a shop located at Adabraka in Accra.

In an interview with Joy Prime’s Roselyn Feli, Mrs. Ayoade described how a chat with a friend led her to work as a salesperson in a shop at Adabraka, where she sold lighting equipment.

I worked as a sales girl in a shop at Adabraka.



“I went to the UK to pursue my degree course in economics and my parents were sponsoring me at that time. But my father ran into a few financial challenges, which made it difficult for him to continue paying my fees or sponsoring me…I had to stop. My education was truncated.

“I called up a friend…he said, oh I have a shop. You can come and sit in my shop. I said okay. It’s better than sitting at home… The shop was selling lighting fittings. So I was a sales girl in Adabraka and that’s how I started my career in Ghana,” she stated.

Roselyn went on to recount how she eventually grew weary of the situation and began to strive for a larger accomplishment.

Although her initial aim was to become a banker, the CEO of Charterhouse said she eventually delved into the media.

But, she worked her way up the corporate ladder and joined one of Ghana’s well-known media outlets as a sales and marketing manager. After two years, she was promoted.

“I was the only girl in the sales team and when the opportunity came. I was the one who was promoted to go to Luv FM as the Sales and Marketing Manager…I worked in Kumasi for about two years and I came back to Joy FM where I was promoted to Promotions Manager…,” she recounted.

