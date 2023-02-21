Blacko, Camidoh, Shay, Barony, Gyakie, KiDi & AfroFuture’s Ken Agyapong Jnr, listed among Avance Media’s 2022 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians!

fbpx
Photo Credit: Avance Media

Avance Media, a leading African media and PR company, has announced its annual list of 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians for 2022.

The list recognizes young people under the age of 40 who are making a significant impact in their respective industries and communities. This year’s list features young people from various fields, including media, business, leadership, governance, and entertainment.

Among the honorees are media personalities like Serwaa Amihere, Lexis Bill & Doreen Avio, business leaders like Abdul Karim Abdullah & Kennedy Agyapong Jnr, political figures like Hon, Samuel George & Sammy Gyamfi and entertainment icons like Stonebwoy, Camidoh, Kidi, Sarkodie & Wendy Shay.

The selection process was rigorous, and the honorees were chosen based on their achievements, impact, and contribution to society. Avance Media’s goal in publishing the list is to recognise the work of young Ghanaians who are making a difference and inspiring others to do the same.

In a statement, Prince Akpah, the Founder and Managing Director of Avance Media expressed his excitement about this year’s list, saying, “We are thrilled to announce the 2022 edition of the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians.

It is inspiring to see so many young people making a significant impact in their communities and industries. We hope their stories will motivate others to pursue their dreams and make a difference.”

The list has become a prestigious accolade in Ghana, with previous honorees going on to achieve greater success in their respective fields. Avance Media’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of young Ghanaians is a testament to their belief in the power of youth and their potential to drive positive change in the country.

Below is the full list of Avance Media’s 2022 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians arranged in alphabetical order.

  1. Abdul Karim Abdullah || Co-Founder, AfroFture (Afrochella)
  2. Abubakar Fatimatu (Hon)  || Deputy Minister for Information
  3. Alhaji Salamu Amadu || Afro Arab Group
  4. Amoaning Samuel (Entamoty)  || YouTuber & Entamoty Media
  5. Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches
  6. Berla Mundi || On-Air Personality, TV3
  7. Beryl Agyekum-Ayaaba || Echohouse
  8. Black Sherif || Musician
  9. Brian Amoateng (Rev) || IYES Summit
  10. Caleb Kudah || Journalist, CITI TV/FM
  11. Camidoh || Musician
  12. DanceGod Lloyd || Dancer
  13. Daniel Boifio Junior || DJB Empire
  14. Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo || President, NUGS
  15. Doreen Avio || On-Air Personality, Hitz FM
  16. Elvis Agyemang (Rev) || Founder, Alpha Hour
  17. Eno Barony || Musician
  18. Francisca Oteng Mensah (Hon) || MP & Deputy Minister
  19. Gary Al-Smith || Sports Journalist, Joy FM & Joy News
  20. Giovani Caleb || On-Air Personality, TV3
  21. Gyakie || Musician
  22. Ibrahim Mahama || Artist
  23. Incredible Zigi || Dancer
  24. James Annor (Nana Tea) || Online Influencer
  25. Jorge Appiah || CEO, Solar Taxi
  26. Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe (KalyJay) || Online Infleuncer 
  27. Kennedy Agyapong Jnr || Co-Founder, AfroFuture (Afrochella)
  28. Kidi || Musician
  29. Kobby Kyei || Blogger
  30. Kojo Soboh || CEO, EMY Africa
  31. Kudus Mohammed || Footballer, Ajax FC
  32. Kwadwo Sheldon || YouTuber
  33. Lexis Bill || On-Air Personality, Joy FM
  34. Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku || On-Air Personality, Asaase Radio
  35. OB Amponsah || Comedian
  36. Peace Hyde || Journalist, Forbes Africa
  37. Portia Gabor || Journalist & News Anchor, TV3
  38. Saddick Adams || Sports Journalist, Angel FM/TV
  39. Samuel Nartey George (Hon) || MP, Ningo Prampram
  40. Sammy Gyamfi || National Communications Officer, NDC
  41. Sarkodie || Musician
  42. Serwaa Amihere || On-Air Personality, GHOne TV
  43. Stonebwoy || Musician
  44. Thomas Partey || Footballer, Arsenal
  45. Umaru Sanda Amadu || Journalist, CITI FM/TV
  46. Victoria Michaels || Model & Philanthropist
  47. Wendy Shay || Musician
  48. Wode Maya || YouTuber
  49. Yvonne Nelson || Actress & Producer
  50. ZionFelix || YouTuber

