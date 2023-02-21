Blacko, Camidoh, Shay, Barony, Gyakie, KiDi & AfroFuture’s Ken Agyapong Jnr, listed among Avance Media’s 2022 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians!

Avance Media, a leading African media and PR company, has announced its annual list of 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians for 2022.

The list recognizes young people under the age of 40 who are making a significant impact in their respective industries and communities. This year’s list features young people from various fields, including media, business, leadership, governance, and entertainment.

Among the honorees are media personalities like Serwaa Amihere, Lexis Bill & Doreen Avio, business leaders like Abdul Karim Abdullah & Kennedy Agyapong Jnr, political figures like Hon, Samuel George & Sammy Gyamfi and entertainment icons like Stonebwoy, Camidoh, Kidi, Sarkodie & Wendy Shay.

The selection process was rigorous, and the honorees were chosen based on their achievements, impact, and contribution to society. Avance Media’s goal in publishing the list is to recognise the work of young Ghanaians who are making a difference and inspiring others to do the same.

In a statement, Prince Akpah, the Founder and Managing Director of Avance Media expressed his excitement about this year’s list, saying, “We are thrilled to announce the 2022 edition of the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians.

It is inspiring to see so many young people making a significant impact in their communities and industries. We hope their stories will motivate others to pursue their dreams and make a difference.”

The list has become a prestigious accolade in Ghana, with previous honorees going on to achieve greater success in their respective fields. Avance Media’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of young Ghanaians is a testament to their belief in the power of youth and their potential to drive positive change in the country.

Below is the full list of Avance Media’s 2022 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians arranged in alphabetical order.

Abdul Karim Abdullah || Co-Founder, AfroFture (Afrochella) Abubakar Fatimatu (Hon) || Deputy Minister for Information Alhaji Salamu Amadu || Afro Arab Group Amoaning Samuel (Entamoty) || YouTuber & Entamoty Media Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches Berla Mundi || On-Air Personality, TV3 Beryl Agyekum-Ayaaba || Echohouse Black Sherif || Musician Brian Amoateng (Rev) || IYES Summit Caleb Kudah || Journalist, CITI TV/FM Camidoh || Musician DanceGod Lloyd || Dancer Daniel Boifio Junior || DJB Empire Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo || President, NUGS Doreen Avio || On-Air Personality, Hitz FM Elvis Agyemang (Rev) || Founder, Alpha Hour Eno Barony || Musician Francisca Oteng Mensah (Hon) || MP & Deputy Minister Gary Al-Smith || Sports Journalist, Joy FM & Joy News Giovani Caleb || On-Air Personality, TV3 Gyakie || Musician Ibrahim Mahama || Artist Incredible Zigi || Dancer James Annor (Nana Tea) || Online Influencer Jorge Appiah || CEO, Solar Taxi Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe (KalyJay) || Online Infleuncer Kennedy Agyapong Jnr || Co-Founder, AfroFuture (Afrochella) Kidi || Musician Kobby Kyei || Blogger Kojo Soboh || CEO, EMY Africa Kudus Mohammed || Footballer, Ajax FC Kwadwo Sheldon || YouTuber Lexis Bill || On-Air Personality, Joy FM Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku || On-Air Personality, Asaase Radio OB Amponsah || Comedian Peace Hyde || Journalist, Forbes Africa Portia Gabor || Journalist & News Anchor, TV3 Saddick Adams || Sports Journalist, Angel FM/TV Samuel Nartey George (Hon) || MP, Ningo Prampram Sammy Gyamfi || National Communications Officer, NDC Sarkodie || Musician Serwaa Amihere || On-Air Personality, GHOne TV Stonebwoy || Musician Thomas Partey || Footballer, Arsenal Umaru Sanda Amadu || Journalist, CITI FM/TV Victoria Michaels || Model & Philanthropist Wendy Shay || Musician Wode Maya || YouTuber Yvonne Nelson || Actress & Producer ZionFelix || YouTuber

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.