Nominate your favorite artist for the 24th VGMA Unsung Category today!

The 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is giving a chance to the unsung artists of Ghana to be nominated for a special category, the Unsung Nominee.

This is a great opportunity for the unrecognized and upcoming artists to have their talent recognized and perform live at the 24th VGMA.

It’s time to let one of the underground’s finest shine!

Do you know an artist who deserves to be recognized? Post a picture of them on your social media pages and tag it with #24thVGMAunsung.

By doing this, you can help promote your favorite artist and potentially land them a spot at the 24th VGMA. Nominations are open until Sunday, March 6th, 2023.

The 24th VGMA Unsung Category is powered by CloseUp Ghana. CloseUp Ghana is committed to recognizing and promoting up-and-coming talent in Ghana, and it’s great to see them support the unsung artists of the country.

Don’t forget to nominate your favorite artist today! Let’s get one of Ghana’s unsung acts to the main stage at the 24th VGMA!

