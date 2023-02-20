It’s “Love or Nothing” for Kudjoe Daze on his latest studio album

Ghanaian Afro-fusion artiste, Kudjoe Daze has released his debut studio album, titled “Love or Nothing.” and its worth every minute spent listening.

Even though there are only ten songs on the album, it often feels like a completely new listening experience for both longtime fans and those just discovering the artiste.

The album showcases Kudjoe Daze’s soulful singing, and it features the singer taking ownership of his life and declaring his love for someone special.

The awareness that Kudjoe has reached a stage in his life when he deserves the best of everything served as the driving force behind the creation of the album. Kudjoe has stated that he deserves the best of everything.

Either you are giving him your undivided attention and love, or you are not. There is no middle ground. There is no way to get between the two points.

This album is a reflection of his maturation, life experiences, and current mindset. Problems that people have in their regular relationships are also something he touches on. You could also call it a “love guidebook.”

Relax wholly to the swaying rhythms of an Afrobeat, which were written with the goal of provoking powerful feelings in the people who listen to it.

His voice is soft and sweet, he emanates a particular kind of compassion, and the allure of his beguiling, alluring approach is simply impossible to resist.

Tik Tok statistics show that the final song on the album, titled “Abena,” has received more than 400,000 views.

Listen to the album that Eze Young produced, mixed, and mastered, and see what you think. Kiddo Hova and Vinnikins are also featured on tracks 8 and 9, respectively, of this album.

Follow him as well on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok via @KudjoeDaze.

