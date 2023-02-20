Iona Reine releases Intentional Love to strengthen faith in the Lord

Formerly secular but now turned Gospel musician, iOna Reine has released her first Gospel single titled “Intentional Love“.

The singer has been vocal with the message of the gospel and in recent time has encouraged fans to have a personal relationship with God.

Iona Reine recently released a gospel medley which was warmly received by fans and got a lot of reactions from fans as a result of her switch.

Speaking to the singer exclusively, she shared her encounter with God ,her new single “Intentional Love”, and what is seeks to achieve now that it has been released.

“God has been so good to me and my recent encounter has drawn me even closer. My new single intentional love will speak to every believer and strengthen their faith in the Lord. His love for us has been genuine and intentional“, the singer shared.

