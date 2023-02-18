E Go Reach Everybody! Keeny Ice issues a broken heart song few days after from Val’s day

Ghanaian rapper, Keeny Ice returns from Val’s day celebration with a not-so-cool broken heart story for his fans and music lovers dubbed, E Go Reach Everybody.

The song which speaks about broken heart incidents in recent times features amazing delivery by the artiste who is also known for his unique style of telling a story.

The heavy HipHop drill drop produced by Two Bars also cautioned lovers to stay on high alert since it takes not much time to knock at your door. As to when and how it will happen, Keeny Ice did not drop specifics adding that it may come when you least expect it.

The song was released a while ago exclusively on Audiomack pending its release on apple music, spotify, boomplay and other platforms including KeenyIce.com

“E go reach everybody” is Keeny Ice’s first single in 2023 after a successful ride through last year with his second studio EP, “Sound check”, “Gbigoroway” and Amapiano hit single, “Soft life”.

Stalwarts of the Ghanaian music industry describe Keeny Ice as Ghana’s next big thing prepping to take the global front by surprise.

Enjoy the new single and be on the look out for more.

Connect with Keeny Ice

Website: KeenyIce.com

Facebook: Keeny Ice

Instagram:@KeenyIce

Twitter:@KeenyIce

TikTok:@KeenyIce

