Celestine Donkor out with ‘Final Say’ album ahead of Celestial Praiz 2023 on 6th March!

Renowned Gospel minstrel, Celestine Donkor is finally out with her 8th album titled ‘Final Say’ ahead of her annual Celestial Praiz concert.

The album was released to all the online music stores on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Celestine earlier released the ‘Final Say’ title track (which is a medley of four songs) and another single ‘Amenuveve’ as a precursor to the main album launch.

Other songs on the album are ‘Only You’ (Unplugged), ‘Final Say Reprise’, ‘More Than a Song’, and ‘Edin No.’

The body of work was recorded live at the 9th edition of the Celestial Praiz which was held on 6th March, 2023.

Last year, Celestine released ‘Testimony Therapy’, a seven-track EP.

‘Only You’, a song on the album, was nominated for the the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2022.

Following her album release this year is her annual Celestial Praiz 10th edition concert coming off on the 6th of March at the same venue as last year, Dominion Sanctuary, Victory Bible Church Int. Awoshie at exactly 4pm.

Tickets are selling fast for GHS 60 – Single GHS 100 – Double GHS – VIP .

