Kuami Eugene about to hack the entire music ecosystem with 'Crypto Currency' single; gets Rotimi obsessed already!

Kuami Eugene about to hack the entire music ecosystem with 'Crypto Currency' single; gets Rotimi obsessed already!
Photo Credit: KuamiEugene/Instagram

Kuami Eugene is set to hack the system with his next release dubbed, Crypto Currency and it has already caught the attention of Hollywood actor & Nigerian artiste, Rotimi!

On Wednesday, February 15, the “Rockstar” dropped a teaser video of the latest single on his Instagram page and the reaction to it has been massive.

Moments after the video was posted, “Power” actor Rotimi reached out to Kuami Eugene to be featured on the song.

Taking to his Insta Story, Rotimi reshared the teaser video with the caption;

“Bro, Kuami Eugene send me this record asap with an open verse! This is mad.’

Kuami Eugene replied to him stating that he’s on his way.

“On my way @rotimi,” Kuami replied.

