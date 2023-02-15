fbpx
Top Stories

Sarkodie is no where near retirement as he has revealed he still has over 800 unreleased songs!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Sarkodie is no where near retirement as he has revealed he still has over 800 unreleased songs!
Photo Credit: Sarkodie /Instagram

Despite over a decade of being consistent and relevant in the music space, Africa’s most awarded rapper, Sarkodie has revealed in a latest interview that he has over 800 unreleased songs.

The “Country Side” hitmaker made the disclosure while speaking on the “The Dryv Show” on YFM with Kojo Manuel.

According to Sarkodie, there was a point in his career where he was really passionate and would record multiple songs.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fypage #sarkodie #landlord #stiritup

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

Sarkodie states that he recorded close to 800 songs, some of them, unfinished, which he has hoarded.

‘‘It was just an era I think I was recording too much and I just felt like I knew myself, if I hoard that music it will never come out like till now,’’ he told Kojo Manuel.

‘‘From that time till now I still have almost like close to 800 songs unreleased, some with one verse, no chorus and others no chorus, some with full songs, so at that time it was just me recording a bunch of songs and I just had to like put them out there because I record a lot, now my pace is a bit slow down but yes, it was just me having a lot of songs and that era was just me trying to put something out,’’ he added.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sarkodie sends unqualified apology to Samini after being called out!

Sarkodie sends unqualified apology to Samini after being called out!

3 weeks ago
Samini bares teeth at Sarkodie 9yrs after their 'Lover's Rock' joint & 5 days after the rappers historic feature on Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up'!

Samini bares teeth at Sarkodie 9yrs after their ‘Lover’s Rock’ joint & 5 days after the rappers historic feature on Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’!

3 weeks ago
Landlord by Sarkodie

Audio: Landlord by Sarkodie

3 weeks ago

2023 Week 3: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

3 weeks ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker