How Mona 4Reall observed Valentine’s Day with unboxing of expensive gifts!

Hajia 4 Reall aka Mona 4Reall after going silent following her arrest and release while in the U.K has resurfaced with a viral video of herself unboxing several Valentine’s day gifts.

The Ghanaian socialite who has been based in the U.K. ever since her arrest took to social media to show off a beautiful package of expensive goodies she received as a Valentine’s Day present.

Among the gifts include a bouquet of red roses, a Christian Dior bag, a bottle of champagne, a card and more.

Hajia 4 Reall unboxed her Val’s Day package in a video she shared on social media. She captioned the post with a love emoji without adding words or revealing who sent her the gifts her way.

Hajia 4 Reall is reportedly dating an affluent Ghanaian business whom she travelled to the U.K. with before her arrest. However, neither of them has confirmed the relationship publicly.

Hajia 4 Real’s post has since been attracting comments from netizens who are wondering who sent her the gifts. “Me acting surprised when I opened the boxes I got for myself,” and Instagramer wrote with another adding that “From Hajia4real to hajia4real…..self love is everything girl!!!“

