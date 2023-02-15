Herbyboi lauds Ebo Taylor, discusses Digitalization & Music Education

In a recent interview, Herbyboi, the third runner-up of the just ended TV3’s Mentor IX has praised Ghanaian highlife performer Ebo Taylor.

During an interview with the Max TV morning show hosts Barbie, Alex, and Cassandra, the up-and-coming musician praised Ebo Taylor for his capacity to integrate into the contemporary system of music promotion.

Herbyboi focused on the need for digitalization and its impact on the Ghanaian music industry while discussing his end-of-year music course at the University of Ghana.

“Ebo Taylor has gained footing in the digital era as one of the most streamed artists on Spotify when compared to his contemporaries, despite the fact that he comes from a long line of traditional musicians”, according to Herbyboi.

The sensational Afrobeat musician also engaged his audience in a discussion during which he emphasized the need of musicians realizing the texture of their voice and the necessity of professional musical training.

“As a musician, it’s not always about your skill level or singing ability. You should definitely pursue formal study in music to formalize your abilities. This will assist“.

“It’s not always about how good you are or how well you can sing when you’re a musician. You should definitely pursue formal study in music to formalize your abilities.”

“This will aid in your ability to recognize the voice note ranges you possess as well as your familiarity with different musical instruments. Musicians must take seriously the wide range of courses available in music” he concluded.

After becoming well-known at the Mentor house, Herbyboi released his first new year’s song, “Hold You Down.”

The song, which was released on February 14th 2023, is about love and affection and is performed to an R&B/Afrobeat beat.

Herbyboi’s “Hold You Down” was created by Hakell Entertainment Solutions and produced by Ayikwao.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.