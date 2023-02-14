Could Jay-Z be confirming Ghana as part of stops for Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour in this photo?

In what could be a confirmation of Beyoncé bringing her Renaissance world tour to Ghana, Jay-Z has been spotted rocking a hoodie with names of countries printed at the back and Ghana was inclusive!

American A-Lister, Jay Z, has represented Ghana during the annual Super Bowl, the National Football League’s penultimate playoff game that determines the league champion in America.

The show also has some of the top artistes attending and on the back of Jay Z’s black hoodie was Ghana, clearly printed on the rapper’s apparel.

Jay-Z arriving at the Fanatics #SuperBowl party in Arizona pic.twitter.com/HrsdjZta3Z — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) February 12, 2023

Also captured with Ghana were some major countries such as Australia, Germany, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom printed on Jay Z’s top. These could be the possible countries that Beyoncé intends to host her world tour in!

Another possible reason that Ghana is her preferred destination in Africa is due to the fact that Dave Chappelle had also earlier revealed that the rapper had properties in Ghana.

Jay Z matched his hoodie with a pair of white sneakers, sunglasses, and an all-black outfit that complemented his long dreadlocks.

At the 57th Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona-Phoenix.

The global sports event will be witnessed by millions worldwide with eye-watering television commercials on display and a halftime musical performance by American RnB singer Rihanna and other surprise acts.

