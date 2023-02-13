fbpx
Sugar Daddy! Enjoy Strongman's birthday gift to the world featuring Tulenkey
Photo Credit: Strongman/Twitter

It’s about time! Strongman storms the yard with a banging new commercial tune dubbed, Sugar Daddy, interspersed with comic relief from none other than the ‘Fvck boy’ hitmaker, Tulenkey.

He summons the production genius of Sickbeatz for this hiplife jam that is poised to get your body moving in no time!

The banger exhausts the intricacies of the social phenomena branded as Sugar Daddies and gives listeners a business class flight through the world of side chics and their partners.

You know you can’t get it wrong when Tulenkey steps on such a theme and beat as this as he goes raw and cuts to the chase in an amusing, comic and unapologetic manner.

It’s pure bliss not just for the ear and mind but for the entire body as listeners are bound to enjoy the punches, flow and creative package inculcated into an already groovy beat that resurrects the Azonto vibe.

Get freaky with the raw facts spelt out in this tune as you have a good time unwinding from the stresses of life! But on the low, who’s your sugar daddy or whose sugar baby are you?

