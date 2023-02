Paapa Versa’s album launch concert set for February 17

Several years after his groundbreaking album, “Songs for Kukua”, Paapa Versa is inviting you to the launch of his third studio album, “Versa Villa”.

The singer-songwriter and producer will walk the audience through the journey behind the songs, premiere a new music video and perform several fan favourites with his signature loop station.

There will also be acoustic live sets from Adomaa, Tsie, Tommy Wa and Reynolds the Gentleman. Join us for an unforgettable night of soulful African music.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://ayatickets.com/en/event/versa-villa-album-launch-amp-concert

