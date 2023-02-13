Lady Laurel heralds a new & refreshing sound unto the gospel music scene with debut single; WoYɛ Ɔhene

The ever sensational brand-new immersive Gospel music minstrel & songwriter, Lady Laurel has released her debut single dubbed; WoYɛ Ɔhene.

The track serves as a power anthem which comes from a place of intimacy with God, telling how Great a King He has been, still is and always will be.

Laurel mentions that during a period of time in her life when she was going through personal challenges and everything seemed to go wrong which at times made her feel like giving up, Grace found her.

Though things were not rosy, she had hope. Her faith grew, as she fixed her eyes on God and learned to fully depend on Him, surrendering all to Him and was never disappointed. God came through for her. Amazed by God’s loving kindness and faithfulness towards her, “Wo Yɛ Ɔhene” was birthed.

For an artiste who values unassuming intimacy with God above all things, Laurel has shown a remarkable amount of devotion to her monthly worship program dubbed “Express Worship” which ended in November, 2022 and starting soon this year and she has consistently touched the hearts of her fanbase with carefully crafted and spirit filled ministrations that embrace her faith and connection with God.

Her newest single continues that theme as Laurel finds tranquility in spending time in the presence of God.

A song which will not just affirm your dependence on God, but one which will also give your soul peace and rest with its sweet melody and tone, one which is not just heard, but felt.

Get interactive with Lady Laurel across her socials below;

Facebook: Laurel Ofori

Instagram: @laurel_ministri

Twitter: @laurel_ministri

YouTube: @OfficialLaure1

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.