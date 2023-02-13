fbpx
Top Stories

Avance Media Announces 2022’s 100 Most Influential Young Africans including Stonebwoy & Black Sherif

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Avance Media Announces 2022's 100 Most Influential Young Africans including Stonebwoy & Black Sherif
Photo Credit: Avance Media

Leading PR & Rating firm Avance Media has announced the 7th edition of its prestigious annual publication, the 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

This publication recognises and celebrates young people who are making a positive impact in their communities and industries across the continent.

The 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans feature young people from 25 different countries, with 31 Nigerians being the highest representatives, followed by 11 Kenyans, 10 Ghanaians, 5 South Africans, and 7 Tanzanians. The list also showcases the diversity and strength of young people, with 43 females and 57 males.

The publication covers young people working in a variety of industries, including media, business, leadership, climate change, and entertainment. These young Africans are setting the pace for their peers and inspiring a new generation to take on leadership roles and make positive impacts in their communities.

In a statement by Prince Akpah, the Founder and Managing Director of Avance Media, he said, “We are proud to announce the 7th edition of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of young people across the continent. This publication is a testament to the remarkable resilience and potential of Africa’s young people and a celebration of their determination to make a positive impact in their communities.”

He went on to say, “We hope this list will inspire more young people to take on leadership roles and to continue to make a positive impact in their communities. It also serves as a platform for recognition, networking, and collaboration, allowing these young people to drive change and make a lasting impact on the continent.”

Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans Publication is a celebration of the achievements and potential of young people across the continent. The 7th edition serves as a platform for recognition, inspiration, and collaboration, encouraging young people to take on leadership roles and make a positive impact in their communities.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged in alphabetical order.

  1. Abubakar Nur Khalil || CEO, Recursive Capital
  2. Achraf Hakimi || Footballer, PSG
  3. Ama Qamata || Actress
  4. Amanda Dlamini || Football Analyst
  5. Amandla Ooko-Ombaka || Partner, McKinsey & Company
  6. Amina Priscille Longoh || Minister of Women and the Protection of Early Childhood, Chad
  7. Angella Okutoyi || Tennis Player
  8. Anita Soina || Founder, Spice Warriors
  9. Anna Ekeledo || Executive Director, Afrilabs
  10. Asake || Musician
  11. Asisat Oshoala || Footballer, FC Barcelona Femení
  12. Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective
  13. Barbara Gonzalez || CEO, Simba Sports Club
  14. Benjamin Fernandes || CEO, Nala Money
  15. Black Sherif || Musician
  16. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo || Special Advisor & Africa Director, Climate Champion
  17. Burna Boy || Musician
  18. Canary Mugume || Journalist, NBS Television
  19. Caren Wakoli || Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation
  20. Charlot Magayi || CEO, Mukuru Stoves 
  21. Chido Cleo Mpemba || Youth Envoy, African Union
  22. Chude Jideonwo || Host, WithChude
  23. CkAY || Musician
  24. Daniel U. Anthony (True Crime Daniel) || YouTuber
  25. Davido || Musician
  26. Debo Adedayo || Comedian & Activist
  27. Edith Yah Brou  || Blogger & Influencer
  28. Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa || CEO, Akello
  29. Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti || Executive Director, Green Generation Initiative
  30. Elvis Agyemang (Rev) || Pastor & Host, Alpha Hour
  31. Emilia Nghikembua || CEO, Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia 
  32. Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Namibia
  33. Faith Keza || CEO, Irembo Ltd
  34. Farida Bemba Nabourema  || Activist & Founder, Africa Bitcoin Conference
  35. Ferdinand Omanyala || Athlete
  36. Fireboy DML || Musician
  37. Francis Zavier Ngannou || Martial Artist
  38. Hakim Ziyech || Footballer, Chelsea FC
  39. Ham Serunjogi || CEO, Chipper Cash
  40. Ife Durosinmi-Etti || CEO, Herconomy
  41. Ilwad Elman  ||
  42. Ini Dima-Okojie || Actress
  43. Isima Odeh || Founder, Africa Facts Zone
  44. Issam Chleuh || Regional Manager (West & Central Africa), United Nations Capital Development Fund
  45. Jenovive Chinyere  || CEO, Pacific Corporation
  46. Johnson Sakaja || Governor, Nairobi
  47. Jokate Mwegelo || District Commissioner for Temeke, Tanzania
  48. Joshua Amponsem || Founder, Green Africa Youth Organization
  49. Kalidou Koulibaly || Footballer, Chelsea FC
  50. Khaby Lame || Social Media Influencer
  51. Khadija Mohamed Elbedweihy  || CEO, PraxiLabs
  52. Kili Paul  || Digital Content Creator
  53. Kizz Daniel  || Musician
  54. Kojo Soboh || CEO, EMY Africa
  55. Kwame A.A. Opoku || CEO, Reset Global People
  56. Larry Madowo  || On-air Personality, CNN
  57. Mbosso || Musician
  58. Michael Kwesi Ofori || CEO, Investor Hub Africa
  59. Mihlali Ndamase || Influencer
  60. Millard Ayo || Journalist
  61. Mohamed Adow || Founder, PowerShift Africa
  62. Mohamed Salah || Footballer, Liverpool FC
  63. Mohammed Kudus || Footballer, Ajax FC
  64. Moses Bliss || Musician
  65. Moussa Kondo || Country Director, Sahel Institute
  66. Mr Eazi || Musician
  67. Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan || Head of Building Power, Climate Action Network International
  68. Nancy Isime || Actress
  69. Ncuti Gatwa || Actor
  70. Nelly Cheboi || CEO, TechLit Africa
  71. Odunayo Eweniyi || Co-Founder, PiggyVest
  72. Olubanjo Olugbenga || CEO, Reeddi
  73. Omah Lay || Musician
  74. Osas Ighodaro || Actress
  75. Patience Masua || Member of Parliament, Namibia
  76. Peace Hyde || Journalist, Forbes Africa
  77. Rachel Sibande (Dr.) || CEO, mHub
  78. Rema || Musician
  79. Sadio Mane || Footballer, Bayern Munich
  80. Samson Itodo  || Founder, YIAGA Africa
  81. Sarah Abdelbaky || Journalist
  82. Satta Sheriff  || Activist
  83. Sheilah C Gashumba || Journalist, NBS Television
  84. Shinez Chalabi || Head of startups & VCs in the Middle East and Africa, Google
  85. Stonebwoy || Musician
  86. Tay Grin || Musician
  87. Tayo Aina || YouTuber
  88. Tems || Musician
  89. Tesi Rusagara || Managing Director, Kigali Innovation City
  90. Theo Baloyi || CEO, Bathu
  91. Thuso Mbedu || Actress
  92. Tino Waked || Regional General Manager, Uber MEA
  93. Tunde Ednut || Online Influencer
  94. Vanessa Nakate || Founder, Riseup Movement Africa
  95. Vincent Aboubakar || Footballer, Beşiktaş
  96. Wemimo Abbey || Co-CEO, Esusu
  97. William Last KRM || Comedian
  98. Wizkid || Musician
  99. Wode Maya || YouTuber
  100. Zuchu || Musician

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker