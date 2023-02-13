Avance Media Announces 2022’s 100 Most Influential Young Africans including Stonebwoy & Black Sherif
Leading PR & Rating firm Avance Media has announced the 7th edition of its prestigious annual publication, the 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans.
This publication recognises and celebrates young people who are making a positive impact in their communities and industries across the continent.
The 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans feature young people from 25 different countries, with 31 Nigerians being the highest representatives, followed by 11 Kenyans, 10 Ghanaians, 5 South Africans, and 7 Tanzanians. The list also showcases the diversity and strength of young people, with 43 females and 57 males.
The publication covers young people working in a variety of industries, including media, business, leadership, climate change, and entertainment. These young Africans are setting the pace for their peers and inspiring a new generation to take on leadership roles and make positive impacts in their communities.
In a statement by Prince Akpah, the Founder and Managing Director of Avance Media, he said, “We are proud to announce the 7th edition of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of young people across the continent. This publication is a testament to the remarkable resilience and potential of Africa’s young people and a celebration of their determination to make a positive impact in their communities.”
He went on to say, “We hope this list will inspire more young people to take on leadership roles and to continue to make a positive impact in their communities. It also serves as a platform for recognition, networking, and collaboration, allowing these young people to drive change and make a lasting impact on the continent.”
Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans Publication is a celebration of the achievements and potential of young people across the continent. The 7th edition serves as a platform for recognition, inspiration, and collaboration, encouraging young people to take on leadership roles and make a positive impact in their communities.
Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged in alphabetical order.
- Abubakar Nur Khalil || CEO, Recursive Capital
- Achraf Hakimi || Footballer, PSG
- Ama Qamata || Actress
- Amanda Dlamini || Football Analyst
- Amandla Ooko-Ombaka || Partner, McKinsey & Company
- Amina Priscille Longoh || Minister of Women and the Protection of Early Childhood, Chad
- Angella Okutoyi || Tennis Player
- Anita Soina || Founder, Spice Warriors
- Anna Ekeledo || Executive Director, Afrilabs
- Asake || Musician
- Asisat Oshoala || Footballer, FC Barcelona Femení
- Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective
- Barbara Gonzalez || CEO, Simba Sports Club
- Benjamin Fernandes || CEO, Nala Money
- Black Sherif || Musician
- Bogolo Joy Kenewendo || Special Advisor & Africa Director, Climate Champion
- Burna Boy || Musician
- Canary Mugume || Journalist, NBS Television
- Caren Wakoli || Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation
- Charlot Magayi || CEO, Mukuru Stoves
- Chido Cleo Mpemba || Youth Envoy, African Union
- Chude Jideonwo || Host, WithChude
- CkAY || Musician
- Daniel U. Anthony (True Crime Daniel) || YouTuber
- Davido || Musician
- Debo Adedayo || Comedian & Activist
- Edith Yah Brou || Blogger & Influencer
- Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa || CEO, Akello
- Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti || Executive Director, Green Generation Initiative
- Elvis Agyemang (Rev) || Pastor & Host, Alpha Hour
- Emilia Nghikembua || CEO, Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia
- Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Namibia
- Faith Keza || CEO, Irembo Ltd
- Farida Bemba Nabourema || Activist & Founder, Africa Bitcoin Conference
- Ferdinand Omanyala || Athlete
- Fireboy DML || Musician
- Francis Zavier Ngannou || Martial Artist
- Hakim Ziyech || Footballer, Chelsea FC
- Ham Serunjogi || CEO, Chipper Cash
- Ife Durosinmi-Etti || CEO, Herconomy
- Ilwad Elman ||
- Ini Dima-Okojie || Actress
- Isima Odeh || Founder, Africa Facts Zone
- Issam Chleuh || Regional Manager (West & Central Africa), United Nations Capital Development Fund
- Jenovive Chinyere || CEO, Pacific Corporation
- Johnson Sakaja || Governor, Nairobi
- Jokate Mwegelo || District Commissioner for Temeke, Tanzania
- Joshua Amponsem || Founder, Green Africa Youth Organization
- Kalidou Koulibaly || Footballer, Chelsea FC
- Khaby Lame || Social Media Influencer
- Khadija Mohamed Elbedweihy || CEO, PraxiLabs
- Kili Paul || Digital Content Creator
- Kizz Daniel || Musician
- Kojo Soboh || CEO, EMY Africa
- Kwame A.A. Opoku || CEO, Reset Global People
- Larry Madowo || On-air Personality, CNN
- Mbosso || Musician
- Michael Kwesi Ofori || CEO, Investor Hub Africa
- Mihlali Ndamase || Influencer
- Millard Ayo || Journalist
- Mohamed Adow || Founder, PowerShift Africa
- Mohamed Salah || Footballer, Liverpool FC
- Mohammed Kudus || Footballer, Ajax FC
- Moses Bliss || Musician
- Moussa Kondo || Country Director, Sahel Institute
- Mr Eazi || Musician
- Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan || Head of Building Power, Climate Action Network International
- Nancy Isime || Actress
- Ncuti Gatwa || Actor
- Nelly Cheboi || CEO, TechLit Africa
- Odunayo Eweniyi || Co-Founder, PiggyVest
- Olubanjo Olugbenga || CEO, Reeddi
- Omah Lay || Musician
- Osas Ighodaro || Actress
- Patience Masua || Member of Parliament, Namibia
- Peace Hyde || Journalist, Forbes Africa
- Rachel Sibande (Dr.) || CEO, mHub
- Rema || Musician
- Sadio Mane || Footballer, Bayern Munich
- Samson Itodo || Founder, YIAGA Africa
- Sarah Abdelbaky || Journalist
- Satta Sheriff || Activist
- Sheilah C Gashumba || Journalist, NBS Television
- Shinez Chalabi || Head of startups & VCs in the Middle East and Africa, Google
- Stonebwoy || Musician
- Tay Grin || Musician
- Tayo Aina || YouTuber
- Tems || Musician
- Tesi Rusagara || Managing Director, Kigali Innovation City
- Theo Baloyi || CEO, Bathu
- Thuso Mbedu || Actress
- Tino Waked || Regional General Manager, Uber MEA
- Tunde Ednut || Online Influencer
- Vanessa Nakate || Founder, Riseup Movement Africa
- Vincent Aboubakar || Footballer, Beşiktaş
- Wemimo Abbey || Co-CEO, Esusu
- William Last KRM || Comedian
- Wizkid || Musician
- Wode Maya || YouTuber
- Zuchu || Musician
