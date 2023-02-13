Avance Media Announces 2022’s 100 Most Influential Young Africans including Stonebwoy & Black Sherif

Leading PR & Rating firm Avance Media has announced the 7th edition of its prestigious annual publication, the 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

This publication recognises and celebrates young people who are making a positive impact in their communities and industries across the continent.

The 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans feature young people from 25 different countries, with 31 Nigerians being the highest representatives, followed by 11 Kenyans, 10 Ghanaians, 5 South Africans, and 7 Tanzanians. The list also showcases the diversity and strength of young people, with 43 females and 57 males.

The publication covers young people working in a variety of industries, including media, business, leadership, climate change, and entertainment. These young Africans are setting the pace for their peers and inspiring a new generation to take on leadership roles and make positive impacts in their communities.

In a statement by Prince Akpah, the Founder and Managing Director of Avance Media, he said, “We are proud to announce the 7th edition of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of young people across the continent. This publication is a testament to the remarkable resilience and potential of Africa’s young people and a celebration of their determination to make a positive impact in their communities.”

He went on to say, “We hope this list will inspire more young people to take on leadership roles and to continue to make a positive impact in their communities. It also serves as a platform for recognition, networking, and collaboration, allowing these young people to drive change and make a lasting impact on the continent.”

Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans Publication is a celebration of the achievements and potential of young people across the continent. The 7th edition serves as a platform for recognition, inspiration, and collaboration, encouraging young people to take on leadership roles and make a positive impact in their communities.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged in alphabetical order.

Abubakar Nur Khalil || CEO, Recursive Capital Achraf Hakimi || Footballer, PSG Ama Qamata || Actress Amanda Dlamini || Football Analyst Amandla Ooko-Ombaka || Partner, McKinsey & Company Amina Priscille Longoh || Minister of Women and the Protection of Early Childhood, Chad Angella Okutoyi || Tennis Player Anita Soina || Founder, Spice Warriors Anna Ekeledo || Executive Director, Afrilabs Asake || Musician Asisat Oshoala || Footballer, FC Barcelona Femení Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective Barbara Gonzalez || CEO, Simba Sports Club Benjamin Fernandes || CEO, Nala Money Black Sherif || Musician Bogolo Joy Kenewendo || Special Advisor & Africa Director, Climate Champion Burna Boy || Musician Canary Mugume || Journalist, NBS Television Caren Wakoli || Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation Charlot Magayi || CEO, Mukuru Stoves Chido Cleo Mpemba || Youth Envoy, African Union Chude Jideonwo || Host, WithChude CkAY || Musician Daniel U. Anthony (True Crime Daniel) || YouTuber Davido || Musician Debo Adedayo || Comedian & Activist Edith Yah Brou || Blogger & Influencer Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa || CEO, Akello Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti || Executive Director, Green Generation Initiative Elvis Agyemang (Rev) || Pastor & Host, Alpha Hour Emilia Nghikembua || CEO, Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Namibia Faith Keza || CEO, Irembo Ltd Farida Bemba Nabourema || Activist & Founder, Africa Bitcoin Conference Ferdinand Omanyala || Athlete Fireboy DML || Musician Francis Zavier Ngannou || Martial Artist Hakim Ziyech || Footballer, Chelsea FC Ham Serunjogi || CEO, Chipper Cash Ife Durosinmi-Etti || CEO, Herconomy Ilwad Elman || Ini Dima-Okojie || Actress Isima Odeh || Founder, Africa Facts Zone Issam Chleuh || Regional Manager (West & Central Africa), United Nations Capital Development Fund Jenovive Chinyere || CEO, Pacific Corporation Johnson Sakaja || Governor, Nairobi Jokate Mwegelo || District Commissioner for Temeke, Tanzania Joshua Amponsem || Founder, Green Africa Youth Organization Kalidou Koulibaly || Footballer, Chelsea FC Khaby Lame || Social Media Influencer Khadija Mohamed Elbedweihy || CEO, PraxiLabs Kili Paul || Digital Content Creator Kizz Daniel || Musician Kojo Soboh || CEO, EMY Africa Kwame A.A. Opoku || CEO, Reset Global People Larry Madowo || On-air Personality, CNN Mbosso || Musician Michael Kwesi Ofori || CEO, Investor Hub Africa Mihlali Ndamase || Influencer Millard Ayo || Journalist Mohamed Adow || Founder, PowerShift Africa Mohamed Salah || Footballer, Liverpool FC Mohammed Kudus || Footballer, Ajax FC Moses Bliss || Musician Moussa Kondo || Country Director, Sahel Institute Mr Eazi || Musician Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan || Head of Building Power, Climate Action Network International Nancy Isime || Actress Ncuti Gatwa || Actor Nelly Cheboi || CEO, TechLit Africa Odunayo Eweniyi || Co-Founder, PiggyVest Olubanjo Olugbenga || CEO, Reeddi Omah Lay || Musician Osas Ighodaro || Actress Patience Masua || Member of Parliament, Namibia Peace Hyde || Journalist, Forbes Africa Rachel Sibande (Dr.) || CEO, mHub Rema || Musician Sadio Mane || Footballer, Bayern Munich Samson Itodo || Founder, YIAGA Africa Sarah Abdelbaky || Journalist Satta Sheriff || Activist Sheilah C Gashumba || Journalist, NBS Television Shinez Chalabi || Head of startups & VCs in the Middle East and Africa, Google Stonebwoy || Musician Tay Grin || Musician Tayo Aina || YouTuber Tems || Musician Tesi Rusagara || Managing Director, Kigali Innovation City Theo Baloyi || CEO, Bathu Thuso Mbedu || Actress Tino Waked || Regional General Manager, Uber MEA Tunde Ednut || Online Influencer Vanessa Nakate || Founder, Riseup Movement Africa Vincent Aboubakar || Footballer, Beşiktaş Wemimo Abbey || Co-CEO, Esusu William Last KRM || Comedian Wizkid || Musician Wode Maya || YouTuber Zuchu || Musician

