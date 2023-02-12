Experience the unique sound of Mima Afrika with her debut song “Mokobi”

Mima Afrika is a talented singer, songwriter, and performer from Ghana who is ready to make her mark in the music industry.

Combining African rhythms and modern production, her music is a fusion of Afro beats, Highlife, Afro Soul, and Afro Pop, creating a nostalgic yet modern sound.

Her debut single, “Mokobi,” is a love song with a soulful voice and vibrant energy. Console Chroniks, the producer behind Sarkodie’s Vintage Flow, added an extra layer of excitement to the track.

Mima’s music is a reflection of her passion for music and its ability to express emotions and connect people.

Stream “Mokobi” and enjoy it here: https://ditto.fm/mokobi

Her versatility as an artist and her love of music are evident in her music, which is a celebration of African culture and a testament to music’s power to bring people together.

Stream “Mokobi” and follow Mima Afrika on social media @MimaAfrikaMusic to experience her unique sound.