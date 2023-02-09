Wasiuskyboy’s ‘On Top’ inspires Ghanaians to achieve their dreams

Wasiuskyboy is a rising star in the Ghanaian music industry. Last year, he won the Ghana Entertainment Awards as the best new artiste.

This year, he has dropped visuals for his latest single, On Top.

On Top is an inspirational piece created to motivate and encourage people to never give up on their dreams. The song has a danceable groove and catchy lyrics that are sure to catapult Wasiuskyboy’s talent to other international platforms.

The audio was produced by YTM, while the video was directed by PIZII, one of the leading directors in the Ghanaian audiovisual industry.

Wasiuskyboy, whose real name is Sumaila Wasiu, has been in the music industry for two years. He has 11 popular singles and he is determined to draw attention to his craft.

He is a student at Abuakwa College in the Eastern Region of Ghana and hopes to make Ghana famous on the international stage with his music.

In the two years since he began his music career, Wasiuskyboy has worked hard to make a name for himself.

His latest single, On Top, is a testament to his determination and ambition. Stream and download On Top to get inspired.

