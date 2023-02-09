Pappy Kojo wades in to Mr Eazi’s accusation against Bad Bunny for sampling Joeboy; claims Mr Eazi did same to him!

One of the biggest names to have come out of Fante rap, Pappy Kojo has once again called out Mr Eazi for failing to credit him on their hit single, “Akwaaba”.

Pappy’s renewed accusations come after Mr Eazi, CEO of emPawa Africa, took to social media to call out Bad Bunny for not properly crediting Joeboy for sampling his music.

According to Mr Eazi, the Latin Music superstar bit on Joeboy’s ‘Empty My Pocket’ for his single, “Enséñame a Bailar”. Eazi tweeted:

Yo @sanbenito you need to tell your lawyers to stop messing around and clear that Joeboy rip off on your album — Genius (@mreazi) February 6, 2023

Yo @sanbenito you need to tell your lawyers to stop messing around and clear that Joeboy rip off on your album — Genius (@mreazi) February 6, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Eazi shared a link to the song on Bad Bunny’s Youtube channel and Joeboy’s ‘Empty My Pocket’ song that was sampled by the Latin singer.

Badbunny @sanbenito incase you are not sure what song I’m talking about Joeboy song – https://t.co/K6Cx2au7eZ https://t.co/nbstmxjieP ( Your song ) Ain’t no way you produced and sang an Afrobeat record lol — Genius (@mreazi) February 6, 2023

Mr Eazi’s rants caught the attention of Pappy Kojo who claimed that Mr Eazi did the same thing to him.

“Yo @sanbenito I said don’t mind him ok ? the same guy stole my song and gave it @MichaelBrun,” Pappy tweeted.

yo @sanbenito I said don’t mind him ok ? the same guy stole my song and gave it @MichaelBrun — PAPPY KOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) February 6, 2023

yo @sanbenito I said don’t mind him ok ? the same guy stole my song and gave it @MichaelBrun pic.twitter.com/jYojqORTtM — PAPPY KOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) February 6, 2023

In a separate tweet, Pappy stated;

“Yo @MichaelBrun look at your friend going after bad bunny meanwhile you 2 also stole from me ajeiii.”

yo @MichaelBrun look at your friend going after bad bunny meanwhile you 2 also stole from me ajeiii https://t.co/RJcwWRq8Be — PAPPY KOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) February 7, 2023

Mr Eazi is yet to respond to Pappy’s claims since the issue came about two years ago.

Mr Eazi has called out Bad Bunny for ripping off a Joeboy song.



Listen to both songs 👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/HKbqxQzbV3 — WeTalkSound (WTS) (@wetalksound) February 6, 2023

Background

The hit song “Akwaaba,” which belongs to Guilty Beatz, features vocals from Mr Eazi and Pappy Kojo. In a recent exclusive interview with Ameyaw TV, Pappy Kojo explained that although he has taken to Twitter to express his grievances, he is not willing to reach out to Mr Eazi because he does “not like him.”

Pappy Kojo also shared that emPawa, Mr Eazi’s company, has reached out to him but he’s not happy with what they’re proposing.

“What they’re proposing to me, I’m not happy about it. I’m talking to a lawyer and if there are other lawyers out there who are interested in this matter, I would love for us to work because it’s about time they start respecting us,” he stated.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.