Obrafour set for a USA Tour this March beginning with “My Homeland Concert” at the Palladium, Times Square, NY

Ace Hiplife rap legend, Obrafour, has still got the energy as he is set to go on a USA Tour in March 2023 kicking off with “My Homeland Concert” at the Palladium, Times Square in New York.

Dubbed “My Homeland Concert”, Obrafour takes on the stage at the Palladium, Times Square in New York. The show starts at 18:00hrs ET – 21:00hrs ET.

The aim of the concert is to bring together various Ghanaian, Diasporean (Black American) Communities as well as American citizens and other citizens of the world.

The event is to also highlight the rich Ghanaian Culture through the power of Hiplife music, which has been the foundation music for today’s African sounds celebrated as Afrobeats.

The event powered by Ensah Boyz x Safcom Group.

Tickets for the event are already on sale via www.TicketMaster.com for sale.

This maiden event is supposed to spark the tall list of shows to be played by the Ghanaian Music Icon, Obrafour, across various parts of USA.

Obrafour is one of the foundation Fathers of Hiplife Music in Ghana; he has contributed tremendously to the growth, evolution and sustenance of the rap culture on the local scene in Ghana since the 1990s.

His debut Album “Pae Muka” released in 1999 still stands out of dozens of Hiplife catalagoes, as arguably, the best of the earliest Hiplife records released. In 2019, Obrafour had a string of gigs and events to celebrate a 20-year journey for that debut Album.

Within the space of 2 decades and still countin, Obrafour has released several other Albums, notable among them are “Asem Sebe”, “Heavy”, “Kasiebo”, just to name a few.

His upcoming USA Tour also typifies a good reconnect with his Fans abroad and rekindle the Ghanaian spirit during the time of the country’s Independence Celebrations which happens yearly on March 6.

Below are details for the other venues lined up for his US Tour 2023:

March 3, 2023 — Performance: New York

Palladium Times Square

1515 Broadway ,New York, NY 10036

7pm

April 23, 2023 — Performance: Boston Royale

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116

7pm

April 27, 2023

Performance: Louisville KY

The Mercury Ballroom 611 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202

7pm

April 30, 2023

Performance: Minneapolis MN

Fine Line Music Cafe 318 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

7pm

May 3, 2023

Performance: Seattle WA

Columbia City Theatre

4916 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

7pm

May 7, 2023

Performance: Portland Or

Roseland

8 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

7pm

May 16, 2023

Performance: Oakland CA

New Parish

1743 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, CA 94612

7pm

May 23, 2023

Performance: Los Angeles

Fonda Theatre

6126 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

7pm

June 10-11, 2023

Single Video shoot

Florida Film House Studio 570 NW 26th Street Miami FL, 33127

7am till late

June 20, 2023

Album Photo shoot with Jonathan Mannion

MAPS STUDIO MANAGEMENT 212 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139

6am till late

June 26-30, 2023

Album Mixing

Content shoot

The Mix Room

2940 W Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

2pm – late

July 16, 2023

Single Release Party NY

SOBs

8pm

July 19, 2023

Single Release Party LA

Bellasco Ballroom

1050 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

8pm

July 20, 2023

Single Release Party Atl

XS Lounge

3337 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

10pm

August 2, 2023

Leave to Ghana for African / Break

August 18, 2023

Arrival in Boston

21 Aug 2023

Performance: Uni Tour

Northeastern University

Set Time: 9pm

August 28, 2023

Performance: Uni Tour

Harvard HBS African Association Conference Party

Set Time: 8:30pm

September 4, 2023

Performance: Uni Tour

Syracuse University ASU

Set Time: 9pm

September 11, 2023

Performance: Uni Tour

Suny Buffalo: Africa Night Showcase

8pm

September 18, 2023

Performance: Uni Tour

Stonybrook University

7:30pm

September 22, 20223

Video Shoot for 2nd Single

Circle House Studios

Call Time 10am

September 25, 2023

Performance: Uni Tour

University of Pennsylvania: Wharton Africa Business Forum Party

Set Time: 7:30pm

October 3, 2023

Performance: Uni Tour

Towson University

Set Time: 8:30

October 4, 2023

Performance: Uni Tour

University of Maryland

7pm

October 11, 2023

Performance: Uni

Stanford University

8pm

October 16, 2023

Performance

Ohio – Newport Music Hall

Doors 7:30pm

October 20, 2023

Performance

Mr Smalls – 400 Lincoln Ave, Millvale, PA 15209

Doors 7:30pm

October 25, 2023

Performance

9:30 Club 815 V St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Doors 7:30pm

October 26, 2023

Performance

The Underground, 820 Hamilton St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Doors 7:30pm

October 17 – 30, 2023

Studio Sessions

Capital Studios, 1750 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028

4pm

November 4, 2023

Performance

Lollapalooza – Chicago, Illinois

tbc

November 10, 2023

Performance

