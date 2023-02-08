Ebony still Reigns 5 years on! Ghanaians remember the true queen of Ghana Music

Ghanaians all over the world are remembering the late Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, a.k.a. Ebony Reigns five years after her unfortunate demise caused by a road accident.

Today marks exactly five years since Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, a.k.a. Ebony Reigns passed, in a very horrible vehicle accident at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

The popular dancehall artiste, was admired by many at the time she was dominating in the music scene before her sudden death on a cold Thursday dawn on February 8, 2018.

Unfortunately, her assistant and longtime friend Franklina Yaa Nkansah Kuri and soldier Atsu Vondee also died in the fatal accident.

The only survivor of the fatal crash was the driver. In addition, she died eight days before her 21st birthday.

Ebony was discovered by musician and entrepreneur Bullet from Ruff n Smooth and was signed to his Ruff Town record label.

She came out with her first single, “Dancefloor”, in December 2015, with a video and audio release. The song became a radio hit, landing her a nomination for the “unsung” category at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards.

In March 2016 Ebony released her major hit single “Kupe”. She was signed to Ruff Town Records and Midas Touch Inc.

The dancehall artist was named Artist of the Year at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The late musician Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony Reigns became the first woman to win the ultimate Accolade at the event.

Her album Bonyfied also won ‘Album of the Year’, and her song Sponsor won ‘Afro Pop song of the year./

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.