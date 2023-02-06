Only In Africa! Roo Dube takes a stand against corrupt governments in new song

Roo Dube, a Ghanaian reggae artist, has released a new song, “Only In Africa,” which critiques the actions of corrupt government officials.

In the song, the musician and producer lambasts those in power for looting the public purse and denying their citizens the much-needed development.

Roo Dube uses lyrics such as “All they know is money, nothing good comes out” to paint a picture of the massive loot and share of resources by African governments.

The single was produced by Oshogbo and is available on all music platforms.

In 2021, Dube also released “Lockdown,” a song that was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for African countries to stand together against western influences and bullies.

With this song and with “Only In Africa,” Dube is hoping to spread awareness of the struggles and issues being faced by African people.

