More Of You! Stonebwoy steps up his love game on latest banger ahead of Vals day!

Kicking off the new year with a banger, Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall and beloved reggae artist Stonebwoy releases new single “More Of You.”

The track was produced by GRAMMY-nominated American/Jamaican producer Supa Dups and is the third single since Stonebwoy’s historic global signing with Universal Music Group (UMG) label divisions, Def Jam Recordings in the U.S., 0207 Def Jam in the UK and Def Jam Africa in early 2022.

A feel-good, sexy love song, “More of You’s” lyrical tenderness comes with a message of longing and desire. Aimed towards his homebrewed ladies, the song is soulful, yet uplifting making it perfect dancehall track for hot nights on the dancefloor. Stonebwoy always brings the love back to Africa and “More of You” remains true to his belief in lighting up his Ghanaian roots, with rhythm, beat and lyrics.

After the success of his debut single “Therapy”and follow-up of “Gidigba,” Stonebwoy has been relentlessly touring the globe, headlining festivals and selling out stadiums, whilst working with established international producers. He recently became the first Ghanaian artist to hit 100 million streams on the Audiomack platform.

Continuously trailblazing through the world of popular music, the award-winning artist is no stranger to success, and his new work continues to amass millions of streams while his social platforms are blowing up with nothing but pure love for the African music sensation.

Iconic in musical stature, Stonebwoy has raked in no less than 45 different types of awards for his outstanding contribution to the industry, and continues to break new ground with every single, movie or video release.

With the status of BHIM (Bless His Imperial Majesty) coined by his ardent supporters, Stonebwoy keeps returning the love straight back to his fans and praising above all, God, for his catapult to fame.

Talented, humble and gifted with a flawless work ethic, whether he’s headlining a stadium on international shores or singing a stripped down, unplugged set for an intimate TV performance, Stonebwoy has the world in the palm of his hand every time he sings.

