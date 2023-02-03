fbpx
Top Stories

Dr Cryme & Fafali Group Visit Ghana Embassy In Dubai Ahead Of Ghana-UAE Honorary Awards

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Dr Cryme & Fafali Group Visit Ghana Embassy In Dubai Ahead Of Ghana-UAE Honorary Awards
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Dr. Cryme and the Fafali Group paid a courtesy visit to the Ghana Embassy in Dubai as part of the preparations for the big night.

This is in contrast to the Ghana-UAE Honorary Awards & Dinner Night, which is slated for February 4th, 2023.

It was an interesting session in which they discussed the future of tourism, entertainment, Ghanaians in the diaspora, and exchange programs.

This also aims to recognize outstanding and hardworking Ghanaians in the UAE and to support a very good course.

The decision is a step in the right direction, as the CEO of Twipop Records is recognized for campaigning for issues like this.

Dr. Cryme will also be performing live at the ENISH, The Pointe Palm Jumeirah, on the same night alongside DJ Sexyspin.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

All Eyes On You by D Cryme

Audio: All Eyes On You by D Cryme

29th May 2018
Showtime Album by D Cryme

Audio: Showtime Album by D Cryme

5th February 2018
Talk To Your Girl by Don Itchi feat. D Cryme

Audio: Talk To Your Girl by Don Itchi feat. D Cryme

15th November 2017
Mbaa Mu by D Cryme feat. D-Black

Audio: Mbaa Mu by D Cryme feat. D-Black

9th November 2017

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker