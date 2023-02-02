Sarkodie hires video meme to reply critics, sells out 2000 capacity London venue under 20mins, reaches over 800k Spotify followers!

Sarkodie seems to be taking a chill pill amidst varied controversies surrounding his feature on Bob Marley’s Stir It Up as he reacted with a meme video & also sold out tickets to his upcoming London event under 5 hours.

Award-winning rapper, Sarkodie has responded to all the criticism he has faced ever since his feature on Bob Marley & The Wailer’s classic, “Stir It Up” was released.

Since the release of the song on January 20, the rapper’s verse on the song has been met with varied reactions. While his fans have praised him for his delivery, some industry players have downplayed his performance on the song.

Shatta Wale had in an interview on Luv FM, not only mock the project, but also downplayed the significance of Sarkodie being featured on the Bob Marley classic.

‘‘I don’t think it should be a problem. As we hear, Sarkodie has featured Bob Marley, it’s so beautiful, at least we have someone who has featured a ghost, we should praise him,’’ Shatta said in the interview.

Blakk Rasta also blamed the family of Bob Marley for disrespecting the legacy of Bob Marley by featuring Sarkodie who was not spiritual enough to be on the song.

‘‘If Bob Marley was alive, do you think that he will be featuring Sarkodie. They are in two different worlds, I do not blame Sarkodie, Sarkodie is not the one I am talking to, I am talking to the disgraceful Bob Marley family, disgracefully highland records for of a great spiritual king. It is mist non sensical and I’m hurt’’, Blakk Rasta also stated in an interview.

In the middle of it all, Sarkodie was also accused by Samini of disrespecting him and failing to respond to his call for features.

Samini’s uproar brought about a chain of revelations from some artistes including Black, Sister Afia, and others who came out to show receipts of how Sarkodie delivered quickly on their request for verses.

While Sarkodie has kept mute on all these controversies, the “No Pressure” rapper has posted a video (meme) on his Twitter page that suggests his intentions about all that has happened.

In the video, which features Osofo Kyiri Abosom, he’s heard saying;

‘Everyone should say what they want, I am waiting for you all. I will strike when the time comes. I am monitoring a lot of people and when I am done, I will take to God and we will see what God will do. And when it lands on your head, they’ll bring you to me.”

Furthermore, Sarkodie has managed to sell out 3 batches of tickets for his upcoming 66th Independence day concert in London together with UK-based globally renowned Ghanaian bandsmen, The Compozers under 9 minutes!

Ok now I know london ready ready @Compozers pic.twitter.com/1oYrqj8jX5 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) February 2, 2023

He has since released another outlet by which teeming fans can still purchase some more tickets as the anticipation has reached unprecedented heights. By the way, he has just clocked over 800,000 Spotify listeners as you read this!

Could this be due to the depth of appreciation of Sarkodie’s huge creative prowess by diasporans as displayed on the Bob Marley tune but not equally appreciated as much in his own homeland?

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.