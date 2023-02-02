Sarkodie has literally ‘Stirred It Up’ between Efya & Blakk Rasta but it’s far from romantic – FULL GIST HERE!

Celebrated lecturer, radio host and Rastafari advocate, Blakk Rasta and ace songstress, Efya have kept the internet buzzing in a heated banter stemming from Sarkodie’s feature on Bob Marley’s Stir It Up refix.

Ghanaian singer, Efya has caused quite a stir on social media after revealing that she doesn’t know who popular Reggae artiste and Radio Host, Blakk Rasta is.

During an interview on GhOne TV, Efya was asked to share her view on Blakk Rasta’s take on Sarkodie’s feature on Bob Marley’s song. However, the singer shockingly revealed that she doesn’t know who he is.

“You don’t know Blakk Rasta?” the host asked to which Efya responded; “Who is that? He’s a rapper? He’s a what? He’s a radio journalist?”

When informed by the host who he was, she said; “But journalists say what they want, they don’t care. I don’t think I know who he is. What does he do, radio?”

👸 @EFYA_Nokturnal live in concert this Saturday. SarkNation repost this flyer and tag her 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3SllFTKSM3 — SarkNatives Ghana (@SarkNativesGH) February 2, 2023

After being reminded by the host with one of Blakk Rasta’s popular song, ‘Barack Obama,” it was then that his name rang a bell.

“Oh that funny man, yeah yeah yeah. He does funny songs, right? Listen, everyone for himself, God for us all,” Efya stated.

“I don’t know who Blakk Rasta is. Is he the radio journalist that does funny music ? Journalist say what they want but Ghanaian musicians don’t care” – @EFYA_Nokturnal

The video of the interaction made it to Twitter and has caught the attention of Blakk Rasta who has since responded.

“Sad what DRUGS can do to a beautiful soul. Be delivered and healed, in JESUS name!” he replied to the video.

Sad what DRUGS can do to a beautiful soul. Be delivered and healed, in JESUS name!

— BLAKK RASTA February 1, 2023

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.