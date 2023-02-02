Music industry shaken as Mr Drew and manager part ways: What’s next?

The music industry was rocked this week by the speculations of the sudden splits between two artists and their various managers.

This morning, manager for Mr Drew – Jeezy confirmed his split from the Afrobeats artist after working together with the Mood singer over a period of time.

The two had been working together for sometime, during which they Mr Drew scored major hits with his songs including the multi-million streamed S3k3.

Speaking on 3 Music’s Culture Daily, Jeezy (real name Philip Nelson) stated that “Mr Drew feels like he is the boss now and so i felt like you don’t need a manager”.

The music industry is now left wondering what the future holds for both Mr Drew and Jeezy and what ripple effect it would have on the Ghanaian music industry.

