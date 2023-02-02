fbpx
Top Stories

Music industry shaken as Mr Drew and manager part ways: What’s next?

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Music industry shaken as Mr Drew and manager part ways: What's next?
Photo Credit: Mr Drew

The music industry was rocked this week by the speculations of the sudden splits between two artists and their various managers.

This morning, manager for Mr DrewJeezy confirmed his split from the Afrobeats artist after working together with the Mood singer over a period of time.

The two had been working together for sometime, during which they Mr Drew scored major hits with his songs including the multi-million streamed S3k3.

Speaking on 3 Music’s Culture Daily, Jeezy (real name Philip Nelson) stated that “Mr Drew feels like he is the boss now and so i felt like you don’t need a manager”.

The music industry is now left wondering what the future holds for both Mr Drew and Jeezy and what ripple effect it would have on the Ghanaian music industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Superman by Lyrical Joe feat. Mr Drew

Video: Superman by Lyrical Joe feat. Mr Drew

9th September 2022
Mr Drew rocks clothing from Fear No Man clothing x Q_tbg

Mr Drew rocks clothing from Fear No Man clothing x Q_tbg

5th September 2022
Superman by Lyrical Joe feat. Mr Drew

Single: Superman by Lyrical Joe feat. Mr Drew

26th August 2022
10 Toes by King Promise feat. Omah Lay

2022 Week 32: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

14th August 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker